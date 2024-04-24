Khan, from Pakistan, released on bail on new charge of aiding and abetting violence





By Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was released on bail on Tuesday on a new charge of inciting violence against the army by his protesting supporters after being arrested and detained on May 9 in a corruption case, his lawyer said.

Khan, who claims the corruption charges were concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

His arrest on May 9 sparked widespread protests by his supporters who ransacked various military installations, sparking new concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed country, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades. decades.

Khan, 70, was later released on court order.

His lawyer, Intezar Hussain Punjotha, said an anti-terrorism court had upheld bail on the new charge after the former prime minister appeared before it and posted sureties.

Khan has denied the accusations, saying he was in custody when the violence took place.

His release on bail until June 2 on this new charge means he will not be detained on this charge.

The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, although both sides denied it at the time.

He later fell out with the generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.

Khan has since campaigned for early elections, with rallies with his supporters across the country, but the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected the call for elections before the end of this year.

The unrest has exacerbated Pakistan's economic crisis with inflation at record levels and anemic growth due to fears of a sovereign default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund (IMF) releases delayed disbursements.

Dozens of Khan's supporters were handed over to military authorities to be tried in military courts.

A team of investigators looking into the May 9 violence summoned Khan on Tuesday for questioning, but Punjotha said a member of his legal team would go there instead.

Khan called for talks to end the crisis. The government rejected his appeal.

(Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by Robert Birsel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.movies.yahoo.com/movies/pakistans-khan-gets-bail-charge-104153025.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos