Cypriot law firm leads new campaign for return of Parthenon marbles

A new campaign for the return of the Parthenon marbles to Greece has started in Cyprus. Initiated by the law firm Michalakis Kyprianou and Co LLC, a legal battle begins to force the British government to return archaeological treasures to Greece, calling on Cypriot citizens to support it under the slogan: “Hellenism at home”. This initiative is of particular significance as the said Cypriot law firm has been at the forefront and promoted the legal battle of the Republic of Cyprus in international legal forums for the restitution of the Kanakaria treasures. Speaking to Phileleftheros, one of the partners of Michalakis Kyprianou and Co LLC and director of the company's Paphos offices, Savvas Savvides, emphasized that beyond the efforts made at the political and societal level, it is time to take an initiative at the international level. legal level for the Parthenon Marbles in order to force Britain to return the stolen treasures, as was the case for the looting of Cyprus' religious treasures in the occupied areas. “Listening to then-former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event in Washington at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics mention the defense's reason for not returning the Parthenon sculptures to Greece and keep them in Britain and not strip the metropolitan museums of Europe and the world The United States really saddens me because as a former Prime Minister he is making a baseless claim that. really makes me wonder what times we live in,” Savvides pointed out. “Nowadays, when the entire institutional framework of the European Union and beyond ensures the education of citizens on their rights as established by the supreme European law, how can an entire country, especially one European country until recently, can it blatantly violate these fundamental rights? » “Any attempt of this type,” he underlines, “constitutes a theft of cultural heritage with all the legal consequences that such an act entails. Even in our Cyprus, when the rare 4th century mosaics were stolen from the vandalized church in Lythrankomi village during the Turkish invasion, the court ordered their return,” Savvides observed. “At a time when the question of democracy is a sensitive issue that concerns us all and where we witness daily condemnation for any violation of human rights, Britain cannot turn a deaf ear to the polls saying Greek sculptures should return to Greece. “, says Savvas Savvides, recalling that when Boris Johnson was a student in 1986, after a meeting with the then Greek Minister of Culture, Melina Mercouri, “he wrote an article in favor of the restitution of the Parthenon sculptures. “Apparently, he was then flooded with sincere feelings and did not blindly serve a political agenda,” he emphasizes. In 1986, not only did he believe that the sculptures should be displayed “where they belong”, but he also condemned their detachment from the imposing structure they once adorned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/local/cypriot-law-firm-leads-new-campaign-for-parthenon-marbles-return/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos