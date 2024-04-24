Jokowi highlights need to recruit more medical specialists to universities





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has pushed for more doctors and specialized graduates from Indonesian universities and hospitals to tackle the problem of doctor shortage in Indonesia. “I learned that many hospitals do not have certain specialists related to, for example, MRI, catheterization laboratory and mammography,” he remarked after attending the working meeting on Wednesday national health plan 2024 in Tangerang South, Banten. On the occasion, the Head of State highlighted the lack of doctors and medical specialists as the biggest problem in the health sector in Indonesia. Referring to World Health Organization (WHO) data from 2019, Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia had only 0.47 doctors per 1,000 people, below the WHO standard of one doctor per 1,000 inhabitants. He therefore said that Indonesia would revise the health law in 2023, which would, among other things, simplify the education system for future medical specialists. “At the university level, we will open up specialist education opportunities as widely as possible while paying attention to qualifications and selection,” he stressed. Previously, Head of the Communications and Public Services Office of the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, highlighted the importance of equitable distribution of medical and health personnel in the country to ensure access to health services at the community. She noted that such efforts have been made, including the provision of three thousand scholarships for health human resources by the Indonesian Education Endowment Fund Agency (LPDP) and the Ministry of Health. Tarmizi said the scholarship aims to incentivize general practitioners to pursue specialized training, since 30 of Indonesia's 38 provinces still face a shortage of specialist doctors. In addition to scholarships, his camp also launched hospital-based education to train more medical personnel and distribute health human resources more equitably. “We hope that more hospitals can support this program, not only the government hospital but also private hospitals or public hospitals, to develop the education process in hospitals,” she stressed. Furthermore, the ministry has simplified the registration of practice permits (SIP) and registration certificates (STR) for doctors. “All these efforts are followed by support for the return of the Indonesian diaspora to the country and facilitate their adaptation and process of returning to work here,” she noted. Related news: Ministry introduces programs to address shortage of specialist doctors

News on the same subject: Indonesia still needs 30,000 specialist doctors (ministry) Translator: Yashinta Difa P, Resin Sullivan

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

