Imran Khan Opens Up About His Struggle With Depression: “When You Struggle With Severe Depression…”

Battling depression can be a lonely affair; This can isolate a person as they deal with their emotions and mental state. Many celebrities have, in the past, spoken about their experiences with depression – a serious and debilitating mental health problem that needs to be treated and diagnosed, in order to prevent extreme and long-term repercussions, including suicide. A celebrity like Deepika Padukone, for example, continues to advocate for greater awareness and discussion about mental health issues, having dealt with them herself.

Today, Imran Khan opened up about his struggle with depression, which is still considered a taboo subject in many parts of the world, including India. While speaking with Film Companion recently, the actor – who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since the release of the film “Katti Batti” in 2015 – said he felt a little “damaged” from the inside and was seeking therapy.

Speaking about the role mental health therapy has played in his life, the 'Delhi Belly' star told Anupama Chopra that he didn't have “the stigma and baggage associated with mental health” because he was “exposed to the world of mental health”. » via his mother – a psychoanalyst – who normalized it for him. “I didn’t have any obstacles to overcome,” he said.

The 41-year-old actor – who is very active on social media these days, where he interacts with his fans and followers – added that the real obstacle was, in fact, recognizing if he was “stuck in a diagram”. “…am I running into a wall I can't see? Catching it is difficult.”

Imran “disappeared” after the release of his last film in 2015, only to resurface on social media a few months ago. What had he done? The actor admitted in the interview that there were “many, many profoundly difficult days” during this long period. He stated that he withdrew from the film industry because he was unable to “get involved in any part of it”. For Imran, it was easy to walk away from the industry as he was never “infatuated” with it.

The actor and father of one also admitted that during this phase of his life, he struggled with depression. “In those years, I just wasn't able to do those things. I was barely able to function. When you're struggling with deep, severe depression, just getting up in the morning, getting out of bed “Brushing your teeth and taking a shower is a monumental task,” he said, adding that without his therapy appointments, he would have stayed in bed all day.

Imran said getting ready for his appointments also seemed like a herculean task, including something as simple as putting on clothes and tying his shoelaces before leaving the house. “It got me out of bed, out of the house… It got me moving. And for a long time, that was all I was capable of.”

Over the years, the actor has become stronger. He worked on himself “little by little” to be able to open up to the world and engage with people and life. “But I couldn’t have done it back then.”

