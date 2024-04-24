Connect with us

British Tory government passes fascist bill on deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda

The conservative government finally passed the necessary legislation to deport immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda. After two years of stalling in the House of Lords, the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was passed shortly after midnight on Monday.

The bill, first introduced by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022, was expected to be passed last week. However, this was once again delayed by amendments to the legislation by peers in the House of Lords.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference on the Rwandan bill at Downing Street, April 22, 2024. [Photo by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0]

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs and their peers would have to stay up all night if necessary to pass the bill. It was passed after a majority vote of 75 (312 to 237) to reject the last remaining Lords amendment on the establishment of a monitoring process to determine whether Rwanda is a safe country, as claimed government.

One of the Lords' main objections to the bill was that there was no specific exemption from deportation for Afghans and others who had served in British forces. An amendment demanding this from former Labor Defense Minister Des Browne was defeated by 305 votes to 234. Browne accepted a verbal commitment that those Afghans would not be sent to Rwanda and any from Afghanistan whose requests had rejected under the Afghan resettlement and assistance policy. The plan will be re-evaluated.

Sunak issued a statement saying: “The passing of this landmark legislation is not just a step forward but a fundamental shift in the global migration equation. It was now very clear that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay here. Our goal now is to get flights off the ground, and I am confident that nothing will stop us from doing so and saving lives.

Just hours after the law was passed, five more people, a seven-year-old girl, a woman and three men, lost their lives trying to reach Britain. They were attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat and were found near the French town of Wimereux, south of Calais. The latest victims of the UK's brutal crackdown were among the 112 people on board the overcrowded boat: 47 people had to be rescued and four were hospitalized.

The government can now theoretically deport around 52,000 people to Rwanda, including at least 370 million, with around 500 million to be paid to the Rwandan government to accommodate them. In violation of international law, the bill creates a new power to override any interim measure (injunction) that the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) might take to order a flight planned for Rwanda to remain on the track in Great Britain.

2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/04/23/goib-a23.html

