British Tory government passes fascist bill on deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda

The conservative government finally passed the necessary legislation to deport immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda. After two years of stalling in the House of Lords, the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was passed shortly after midnight on Monday.

The bill, first introduced by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022, was expected to be passed last week. However, this was once again delayed by amendments to the legislation by peers in the House of Lords.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference on the Rwandan bill at Downing Street, April 22, 2024. [Photo by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs and their peers would have to stay up all night if necessary to pass the bill. It was passed after a majority vote of 75 (312 to 237) to reject the last remaining Lords amendment on the establishment of a monitoring process to determine whether Rwanda is a safe country, as claimed government.

One of the Lords' main objections to the bill was that there was no specific exemption from deportation for Afghans and others who had served in British forces. An amendment demanding this from former Labor Defense Minister Des Browne was defeated by 305 votes to 234. Browne accepted a verbal commitment that those Afghans would not be sent to Rwanda and any from Afghanistan whose requests had rejected under the Afghan resettlement and assistance policy. The plan will be re-evaluated.

Sunak issued a statement saying: “The passing of this landmark legislation is not just a step forward but a fundamental shift in the global migration equation. It was now very clear that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay here. Our goal now is to get flights off the ground, and I am confident that nothing will stop us from doing so and saving lives.

Just hours after the law was passed, five more people, a seven-year-old girl, a woman and three men, lost their lives trying to reach Britain. They were attempting to cross the English Channel in a small boat and were found near the French town of Wimereux, south of Calais. The latest victims of the UK's brutal crackdown were among the 112 people on board the overcrowded boat: 47 people had to be rescued and four were hospitalized.

The government can now theoretically deport around 52,000 people to Rwanda, including at least 370 million, with around 500 million to be paid to the Rwandan government to accommodate them. In violation of international law, the bill creates a new power to override any interim measure (injunction) that the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) might take to order a flight planned for Rwanda to remain on the track in Great Britain.

Sunak promised the first flights to Rwanda would take off in 10 to 12 weeks, with some of those to be deported already selected and others to be rounded up.

Speaking at Downing Street hours before the measures were passed, Sunak could not contain his joy. He said: “As soon as the bill is passed, we will begin the process of deporting those identified for the first flight. We have prepared for this moment. To detain people while we prepare to deport them, we have increased the number of detention places to 2,200.

Other measures put in place to enforce this brutal policy include: the hiring of 200 social workers; 25 courtrooms and 150 judges to hear asylum cases, providing 5,000 hearing days; a pre-reserved airfield with slots reserved for commercial charter flights to Rwanda; 500 attendants for flights, including 300 additional in training.

Illegal Immigration Minister Michael Tomlinson says following King Charles' imminent royal assent to the bill and the signing of a final treaty with Rwanda, we need to get flights off the ground and that's when we will see the deterrent effect. kick in.

In a warning to civil servants who have threatened to strike rather than break international law, Sunak warned: We have put beyond doubt that ministers can ignore these injunctions by making it clear that if they choose to do so, officials must give this instruction.

The legislation was denounced by human rights groups Freedom from Torture, Amnesty International UK and Liberty, who described Parliament as a crime scene. A spokesperson said: “We all deserve the chance to live safely and seek protection when we need it most. This shameful bill destroys the constitution and international law while putting torture survivors and other refugees at risk of a dangerous future in Rwanda.

Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, said the law was a further departure from the UK's long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in contravention of the Convention on Refugees. refugees. This arrangement aims to shift responsibility for refugee protection, thereby undermining international cooperation and framework. a worrying global precedent.

In fact, the fascist policies implemented by London are implemented everywhere by the capitalist class, which stirs up a vile anti-immigration atmosphere to better pursue policies of austerity and war.

These policies have caused 30,000 deaths in the Mediterranean over the past decade while Fortress Europe is in force. This month, the European Parliament passed the Common European Asylum System, effectively suspending the right to asylum and turning far-right immigration policies into law. As the WSWS noted: “The measures adopted provide for Europe's external borders to be hermetically closed. This means that refugees will have to follow their asylum procedure outside the EU in closed detention centers and under military surveillance.

Fascist Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reached a deal allowing the expulsion of 1,500 refugees and asylum seekers to Libya over the next three years. Additionally, people intercepted or rescued by Italy in the Mediterranean Sea and considered illegal will be sent to Albania for identification, asylum processing and repatriation, and held in two detention centers that can accommodate 3,000 people. Last November, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to examine whether asylum applications could be processed abroad, with Austria considering following the same policy.

The fact that the Conservative government is prepared to waste half a billion pounds, with the expected cost of sending the first hundreds of asylum seekers to Rwanda amounting to 1.8 million per person, shows how it is crucial to stoke putrid anti-immigrant sentiment for the ruling class. Sunak's leadership contains a pronounced fascist layer that also reflects the party's reactionary, aging, middle-class constituency, fanned by ferociously xenophobic tabloids.

The Labor Party pledged to repeal the Rwanda Bill as soon as it came to power, but without any basis in principle. Their pitch to the ruling class is that they can use all existing repressive legislation to ensure that asylum seekers are deported and borders are strengthened for a fraction of the cost.

As is now the habit of Sir Keir Starmer's right-wing party, the Labor Party reaffirmed its alternative to Rwandan policy in the pages of a pro-conservative newspaper, this time the Telegraph. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote an opinion piece titled Labor will stop the small boats. It began with Dangerous crossings by small boats undermine the security of our borders and add to the chaos of our asylum system. What was needed was urgent action to stop gangs organizing the boats and to strengthen Britain's borders.

The problem with the Rwandan scheme was that it was extremely expensive and only covered 1% of people arriving in the UK. Copper complained, there is no plan for the remaining 99% who will now join a costly and permanent backlog with the taxpayer footing the bill.

Labor would instead invest Rwanda's money in strengthening our border security. This means new counter-terrorism powers, new international intelligence-sharing agreements and new cross-border policing working with European partners.

She pledged to eliminate the asylum backlog with a new fast-track system for safe countries, end the use of asylum hotels and establish a major new return and enforcement unit to quickly remove those who do not have the right to reside in the UK. Yields have fallen by almost 50% since the Conservatives came to power, undermining the credibility of the entire system. We must restore order at the border.