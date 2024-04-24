EC probes complaint against PM Modi's speech | News from India





NEW DELHI: The complaint received by the Election Commission against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech from Banswara, Rajasthan – in which he had cited Congress Manifesto and an old speech from the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh warning the population that Congress would redistribute citizens' assets to “infiltrators” with “more children” – is being considered by the election body, according to EC sources.

Criticizing the Congress for influencing the 'urban Naxal' mentality, Modi had said at a rally in Banswara: “The Congress manifesto says that (the party) will calculate gold with mothers and sisters, will get information about it and then will distribute that. Who will they distribute them to? The Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims had the first right to the country's property.

“It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of that?” he asked.

Modi's remarks have raised opposition, with both Congresses approaching the European Commission seeking action against the Prime Minister for making communal remarks and unverified allegations against the Congress. Even the CPM complained that Modi's remarks were aimed at driving a wedge between Hindus and Muslims.

Sources said the European Commission may have to examine Modi's speech from several angles – such as whether it was a mockery against a particular minority community and a community call not to vote for him. Congress, or if he was simply bringing up an old speech from his predecessor and juxtaposing it. with the promises of the Congress manifesto. “Singh's speech at the National Development Council meeting in 2006 had highlighted that Muslims were the first to claim the resources…the speech is part of the archives. Moreover, the commentary on the Congress manifesto – according to which property will be redistributed – seems to be in agreement with reference to the party's promise to hold a survey on caste and reduce income inequality,” a former EC official told TOI.

