Pakistani doctors advise 'gastroenterological check-up' for Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi





Islamabad, Apr 24 (PTI) A three-member medical team from a leading institute has advised Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, to undergo a 'gastroenterological examination ” to evaluate any underlying medical conditions related to his health problems, according to a media report. The advice of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) came following their visit to the former first lady's home for a medical check-up after she complained of acidity and chest pain, Geo News reported on Wednesday. Bibi's medical examination was carried out by doctors at her Bani Gala residence. The residence was transformed into a secondary prison for the wife of the former Prime Minister. Bushra Bibi, convicted in two separate cases, has been detained at Bani Gala's home since the couple were convicted in the un-Islamic nikah case in February. Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira and Dr Sidra, a cardiologist, examined Khan's wife, suggesting her to change her diet and lifestyle, the report said citing sources. The team of doctors, according to sources, visited Bani Gala on Monday evening at 11 p.m. to examine Khan's wife following her health problems. They also advised him to have a gastroenterological examination. The team remained in Bani Gala for at least 75 minutes to carry out the medical examination. Last week, a full medical assessment of Bushra Bibi was carried out under the observation of Khan's family doctor, while doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health. The former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including an endoscopy, but refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample, sources told Geo News. The hospital sources said Bushra Bibi also underwent Ultrasound, Echo and ECG examinations, while during the examination Khan's doctor Dr Asim Yousuf was also present. Doctors, according to sources, have authorized all medical reports of the former first lady. Hospital sources said Khan's wife had only a minor gastric problem. On April 20, a Pakistani court accepted requests for medical examinations from Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and also ordered an endoscopy for the former first lady at a private hospital within two years. days.Khan, 71, was lodged in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted in several cases. During a court hearing, Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner. Khan said Shaukat Khanum Hospital chief medical officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended the Bushra Bibis tests at Shifa International Hospital, but the prison administration was adamant about conducting the test at PIMS here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/04/24/fgn35-pak-bushra-health-report.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos