From politics to human rights to migration DW 04/23/2024

With the final passage of the Rwanda Security (Asylum and Immigration) Act after a long marathon between the two houses of the British Parliament, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that deportation flights of asylum seekers to this small African country would begin in the coming weeks.

“We are ready, the plans are in place and these flights will take place, whatever happens,” Sunak told a news conference.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said Tuesday that Kigali was also “happy” to learn of the United Kingdom's decision to pass a bill allowing irregular immigrants in the country to be sent to this African country for treatment and, if successful, for resettlement.

According to Makolo, the government looks forward to “welcoming those who have been relocated to Rwanda”.

But senior UN officials, including UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk, have criticized London's plans, warning that it could create a “dangerous precedent”.



According to media reports, not everyone is enthusiastic about the developments in Kigali either.

The opposition United Democratic Forces of Rwanda (UDF) party has expressed concerns about the bill, as have various human rights organizations on the ground.

While some believe the country's economy will benefit from the policy, with the UK paying Rwanda at least 430 million over five years, others worry that there will not be enough jobs for everyone.

How was the agreement on Rwanda born and what will its results be?

The idea for the Rwandan bill was first presented by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, and has since been taken up by two other prime ministers and as many interior ministers.

The bill is part of the United Kingdom's strict approach to irregular immigration since its departure from the European Union (EU), commonly known as Brexit.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the Rwandan plan to include his “Stop the Boats” policy, intended to curb the arrival of irregular migrants on British shores from northern France and Belgium.

Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since October 2022 Image: Toby Melville/AP Photo/photo alliance

According to Sunak, relocating irregular asylum seekers to Rwanda will help end the business model of smugglers bringing migrants and refugees to Europe.

However, despite the shadow of Rwandan politics looming over the past two years, the number of migrant arrivals on the British coast has only skyrocketed; More than 6,250 people have reached the UK by crossing the Channel on boats so far this year, according to British government statistics.

In 2023, there have been at least 12 deaths on this route, considered one of the most dangerous in the world.

Why did it take so long to sign the bill?

The implementation of this policy has faced numerous legal obstacles over the past two years, with the country's Supreme Court ruling last year that Rwanda could not be considered a safe country to send people to. asylum seekers.

The lower house of Parliament, the House of Commons, responded to this decision by launching a bill aimed essentially at reclassifying the reasons why Rwanda could be considered safe. This bill has bounced back and forth between the Commons and Parliament's upper house, the House of Lords, for months in a process known in the UK as “political ping-pong”. .

The final form of the document which was finally adopted this week includes some amendments from the Lords, although it ultimately represents the government's original design.

Many see the bill as an attempt by the ruling Conservative Party to increase its votes in Britain's upcoming general election, which is expected to take place in October. But with or without this policy, the Conservative Party is almost guaranteed to lose its majority, according to recent polls.

UK Rwanda Bill: Ethical concerns cloud controversial deportation flights

What is the government of Rwanda like?

President Paul Kagame and the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) have ruled Rwanda, a small East African country dominated by rugged mountains and fertile plains, since the end of the 1994 genocide.

On paper, the country is a multi-party democracy. But the political opposition is “non-existent”, as the American development agency asserts. USAID says it .

Kagame's three electoral victories have been marred by numerous and credible accusations of irregularities, including electoral fraud and intimidation. Officially, he won the 2017 presidency with 99% of the vote.

The nation is designated as an “electoral autocracy” by the Varieties of Democracy Project, an international democracy database. And he only got eight points out of a possible 40 for political rights in the World Freedom Report 2023 .

What about other rights and freedoms in Rwanda?

Several observers have identified important rights issues in Rwanda, including extrajudicial executions, disappearances of people at the hands of the government and torture of dissidents.

This has had a chilling effect on freedom of expression and association by perpetuating “a culture of intolerance towards dissent”. notes Human Rights Watch .

As for media freedom, “undermined by decades of oppression, the Rwandan media landscape is one of the poorest in Africa,” says Reporter Without Borders which ranks the country 131 out of 180 in its 2023 press freedom rankings.

Although Rwanda has made great progress in its economic development, almost 50% of its population lives below the poverty line. Image: Vito Finocchiaro/ZUMAPRESS/photo alliance

What about Rwanda's economy?

In 1994, Kagame inherited a nation torn apart by genocide that saw a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus massacred in just 100 days and destroyed Rwanda's economy.

Rwanda's economy still depends on subsistence agriculture and lacks the rich natural resources of many of its neighbors.

But Kagame, favorable to reforms, led Rwanda towards strong economic growth and “substantial improvements ” standard of living, according to the World Bank.

GDP soared by 142% between 2000 and 2020 and the number of people living below the poverty line fell to 52% in 2016-2017.

Ranked among the least corrupt countries in Africa, Rwanda has also climbed 100 places over the past decade in terms of ease of doing business, to rank second on the continent.

However, Rwanda is below average compared to other low-income African countries in terms of private investment, which is hampered by factors such as low-skilled labor, isolation and the high price of electricity.

Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, is known for being clean, safe and calm Image: Countess Jemal/Getty Images

What is the situation of refugees in Rwanda?

Rwanda hosts nearly 135,000 refugees, mainly from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Not forced to live in a camp like in many other countries, they enjoy freedom of movement and the right to work, own property, register businesses and open bank accounts.

Rwanda’s refugee “economic inclusion” policies “stand out as a model with lessons learned for East Africa and beyond,” according to a 2023 report by Refugees International.

Despite this, refugees in Rwanda face prejudice and discrimination and most refugees are chronically poor. The vast majority (93%) live in camps and rely on a meager income. cash assistance of 10,000 Rwandan francs ($7.94 or $7.27) per month to purchase food.

Besides poverty, rights organizations say Rwanda's human rights record does not make it a country for refugees.

British court rules on 'gaps' in Rwanda deportation plan

Why is Rwanda positioning itself as a refuge for international refugees?

In recent years, Rwanda has repeatedly hosted refugees evacuated from Libyan detention centers as part of a partnership with UNHCR.

The country was also part of a now-defunct and controversial policy to welcome rejected asylum seekers from Israel.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said local news site KT Press that Rwanda has maintained an open policy toward refugees because the country's residents know “what it means to be on the move or to be displaced, simply because of the history of our country.”

But for global politics expert Toni Haastrup, Rwanda's refugee policy serves another purpose: “It's a way of legitimizing Rwanda within the international community,” she told DW.

“You are not going to scold Rwanda on the world political stage if they accept all these refugees in your name.”

The Gashora emergency transit center is a special camp for refugees in transit from Libya and does not reflect the reality of other refugees in Rwanda. Image: SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP

Edited by: Cristina Krippahl