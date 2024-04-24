Increasingly frequent natural disasters have enormous human impact: PM Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said natural disasters were becoming more frequent and severe and needed to be addressed through increased funding for disaster-resilient infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 6th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. (PTI photo) We see natural disasters becoming more frequent and more severe. Damage or costs are usually expressed in dollars, but the real impact on individuals, families and communities goes beyond the numbers, Prime Minister Modi said in his video message to the International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure ( ICDRI). HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Read also: India among worst hit by extreme heat, floods and glacier disaster in 2023, says WMO Earthquakes damage homes, leaving thousands homeless. Natural disasters can disrupt water and sewage systems, putting people's health at risk. Some disasters can impact energy plants, creating potentially dangerous situations. These things have a human impact, he added, calling on countries to invest in disaster-resilient infrastructure. After a disaster, immediate attention is naturally given to relief and rehabilitation. After an initial response, we must focus on resilient infrastructure. Nature and disasters have no borders. In a highly interconnected world, disasters can have a huge impact. The world can be resilient collectively when countries are resilient individually, he said. He called on countries to support the most vulnerable, such as small island nations. The CDRI focuses on countries in the South. During our G20 presidency, a working group on disaster risk reduction was formed, with financing at the heart of discussions, he said. We have come a long way since the CDRI was launched in 2019. It is now a global coalition of 39 countries and 7 organizations, the Prime Minister added. Aurlien Lechevallier, Director General of Global Affairs and Cultural and Economic Diplomacy, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, French Deputy Sherpa of the G7/G20, said in a statement: “France considers the CDRI a crucial initiative to achieve our global goals for adaptation to climate change. As the theme of today's conference reflects, investing in resilient infrastructure now will save lives tomorrow and prevent vulnerable countries from seeing their development disrupted by disasters. As a multi-stakeholder coalition, CDRI has the unique ability to leverage international initiatives such as the Paris Compact for People and Planet and tools such as the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment, the FAST-Infra sustainable infrastructure certification and the SOURCE platform. launched by multilateral development banks to boost investment in resilient infrastructure and provide comprehensive assistance to participating countries, he added. The CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Modi at the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 in New York. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Tuesday that Asia remains the continent most affected by weather, climate and water risks in 2023 and, although it did not rank countries in the region , she listed several extreme weather events – heat waves, floods. , and a glacial lake flood (GLOF) – which devastated parts of India last year, to highlight how the country has been affected by these phenomena. While floods and storms caused the highest number of reported casualties and economic losses, the impact of heatwaves became more severe in 2023, according to a new WMO report titled: The State of the Climate in Asia 2023.

