Sam Pitroda: Inheritance tax row: PM Modi attacks Congress, says he wants to loot people even after death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the party's decision. Sam Pitroda appears to argue for a US-style inheritance tax amid the ongoing debate over wealth redistribution. The comments further fueled an already heated controversy over Rahul Gandhi's promise to conduct a wealth probe if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, PM Modi asserted that the Congress wants to fill its own coffers by imposing ever higher taxes and not allowing people to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children.

“The counselor [Sam Pitroda] The 'prince' and the 'royal family' said some time ago that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class,” PM Modi said. “Congress says it will impose tax on inheritances, as well as an inheritance tax. inheritance received from parents. Your children will not get the wealth you have accumulated through your hard work, but the clutches of Congress will snatch it from you. »

The prime minister said Pitroda's remarks exposed the dangerous intentions of the Congress. Playing on LIC's old slogan, he quipped: “The Congress has a mantra: loot people. Even with life, even after life (in life and even after death).”

Without mentioning names, PM Modi targeted the Gandhi family and said, “These people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and passed it on to their children no longer want Indians to pass on their property to their children. »

WHAT IS THE DANGER ABOUT INHERITANCE TAXES?

In an interview with news agency ANI, Overseas Indian Congress President Sam Pitroda supported his party's stance on wealth redistribution and called for policy in this direction, while citing the concept of inheritance tax prevalent in some US states.

“In America there is an inheritance tax. If someone has assets worth $100 million and when they die, they can probably only transfer 45% of it to their children and 55% of it to their children. to the government, it's an interesting law. your generation, made a fortune and you're leaving now, you have to leave your wealth to the public, not all of it, half of it, which seems fair to me,” Pitroda said.

“In India, this is not the case. If someone is worth 10 billion and they die, their children will get 10 billion and the public will get nothing,” he added.

The BJP went after the Congress with hammer and tongs following Pitroda's remarks. He warned people against “property thieves”, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saying “Congress wants to grab hard-earned and tax-paid resources”.

After facing backlash, Pitroda clarified that his statements were distorted and had nothing to do with the Congress or the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also accused the BJP and Prime Minister Modi of spreading lies about the Congress agenda.

The Prime Minister and the BJP have criticized the Congress agenda, saying it smacks of complacency and if it comes to power, it would redistribute the wealth of the people and also give reservations to Muslims on quotas for SC, ST communities and OBC.

“Who said 55% would be removed? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is the BJP and the media panicking?” Pitroda said.

At the same time, Congress distanced itself from the controversy and said Pitroda's views did not always reflect the party's position.