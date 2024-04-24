Politics
Sam Pitroda: Inheritance tax row: PM Modi attacks Congress, says he wants to loot people even after death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the party's decision. Sam Pitroda appears to argue for a US-style inheritance tax amid the ongoing debate over wealth redistribution. The comments further fueled an already heated controversy over Rahul Gandhi's promise to conduct a wealth probe if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, PM Modi asserted that the Congress wants to fill its own coffers by imposing ever higher taxes and not allowing people to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children.
“The counselor [Sam Pitroda] The 'prince' and the 'royal family' said some time ago that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class,” PM Modi said. “Congress says it will impose tax on inheritances, as well as an inheritance tax. inheritance received from parents. Your children will not get the wealth you have accumulated through your hard work, but the clutches of Congress will snatch it from you. »
The prime minister said Pitroda's remarks exposed the dangerous intentions of the Congress. Playing on LIC's old slogan, he quipped: “The Congress has a mantra: loot people. Even with life, even after life (in life and even after death).”
Without mentioning names, PM Modi targeted the Gandhi family and said, “These people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and passed it on to their children no longer want Indians to pass on their property to their children. »
WHAT IS THE DANGER ABOUT INHERITANCE TAXES?
In an interview with news agency ANI, Overseas Indian Congress President Sam Pitroda supported his party's stance on wealth redistribution and called for policy in this direction, while citing the concept of inheritance tax prevalent in some US states.
“In America there is an inheritance tax. If someone has assets worth $100 million and when they die, they can probably only transfer 45% of it to their children and 55% of it to their children. to the government, it's an interesting law. your generation, made a fortune and you're leaving now, you have to leave your wealth to the public, not all of it, half of it, which seems fair to me,” Pitroda said.
“In India, this is not the case. If someone is worth 10 billion and they die, their children will get 10 billion and the public will get nothing,” he added.
The BJP went after the Congress with hammer and tongs following Pitroda's remarks. He warned people against “property thieves”, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saying “Congress wants to grab hard-earned and tax-paid resources”.
After facing backlash, Pitroda clarified that his statements were distorted and had nothing to do with the Congress or the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also accused the BJP and Prime Minister Modi of spreading lies about the Congress agenda.
The Prime Minister and the BJP have criticized the Congress agenda, saying it smacks of complacency and if it comes to power, it would redistribute the wealth of the people and also give reservations to Muslims on quotas for SC, ST communities and OBC.
“Who said 55% would be removed? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is the BJP and the media panicking?” Pitroda said.
At the same time, Congress distanced itself from the controversy and said Pitroda's views did not always reflect the party's position.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/story/sam-pitrodas-inheritance-tax-remark-pm-modi-attacks-congress-manifesto-2531017-2024-04-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sam Pitroda: Inheritance tax row: PM Modi attacks Congress, says he wants to loot people even after death
- Malayalam films beat Bollywood at New Zealand box office
- Imran Khan's party denies any secret negotiations with the powerful Pakistani government
- CWI chairman Shallow expects fruitful discussions at the Caribbean Cricket Conference, which will take place from April 25 to 27
- ITA JUCO Men's Regional Awards 2024
- Not the Kapoors, the Bachchans or the Chopras, this family is the richest in Bollywood
- Google postpones deprecation of third-party cookies again
- The BBC has seen the tragedy of a 7-year-old and four adults dying trying to cross the English Channel BBC News
- Taiwan experiences 200 aftershocks from a deadly earthquake, but no serious damage
- Integrate health service programs from regional to central: Jokowi
- This Bollywood actor, father of a renowned actress, married 4 times; The last one in 2016
- Terrapins to play in the Big Ten tournament