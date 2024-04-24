Welcome to the China In Eurasia Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish, and this is who I am right now.

Preview of Xi's big trip to Europe

Chinese leader Xi Jinping visit Hungary, Serbia and France are on a high-profile tour in early May, marking its first trip to Europe since the pandemic.

Here's what to watch.

Find a perspective: The trip will be rich in symbolism and comes at a crucial time as Russia advances on the battlefield in Ukraine, trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels escalate and potential fallout from November's U.S. elections looms.

Against this backdrop, Xi will seek to repair some of the damage done to relations with Europe since his last trip to the continent. It will aim in particular to put an end to certain measures taken by the European Union in favor of risk reduction, which Beijing considers to be an unwelcome alignment between Brussels and Washington.

Another item on the agenda will be China's participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland on the war in Ukraine, scheduled for mid-June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tried to woo China into participating, as has German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. during her visit in Beijing last week.

EU officials say Beijing has been pushing for Russia to also have a seat at the table, something kyiv (and perhaps even Moscow) is not willing to accept at the moment. With this in mind, it is unclear whether China will participate or boycott the talks.

One thing to watch out for: Dates for the tour have not been publicly announced, but various European officials have designated May 7 as the departure day, a date that has also been reported by Serbian media as the date Xi could visit Belgrade .

This date is logical since it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, which constitutes a major event in relations between the two countries.

The destroyed embassy has since been transformed into a vast Chinese cultural center which is expected to become the largest in Europe.

When I reported speaking about the center during a trip to Belgrade in 2022, it was already finished and staff could be seen entering and exiting the building. However, it is still not officially opened and it has been speculated that Serbian and Chinese officials are awaiting Xi's visit to mark the occasion.

Xi also visited the site the last time he visited Serbia in 2016, laying flowers and giving a speech at a monument at the compound honoring Chinese diplomats killed in the 1999 bombing.

Why is this important: If the visit to Paris is an opportunity to focus on China's broader relations with Europe, the stops in Hungary and Serbia will allow Beijing to show that its influence in central and eastern Europe is still intact.

In recent years, the 17+1 (the Chinese diplomatic group responsible for engaging in the region) has seen members leave, making it now the 16+1, while other Central European countries and Eastern Europe have degraded and deprioritized the bloc.

Showing its stature in an EU member like Hungary also sends an important message. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban courted Chinese investment and closer ties during his exchanges with Brussels. In February, Budapest announcement a new security agreement with China that could include Chinese police patrols in the country.

Meanwhile, Hungarian and Chinese officials are active in preparing for the visit, likely seeking to announce new initiatives and progress on long-delayed projects.

Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy received a Chinese delegation on April 18 where they discussed, among other things, the status of the $1.9 billion project financed by China. Budapest-Belgrade railway project.

Three more stories from Eurasia

1. A Russian oligarch turns to China

Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, announced plans to launch a new mining venture in China a week after the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on the Russian mining industry, according to the Russian service of RFE/RL. reports.

What this means: Potanin, who made much of his initial money in the 1990s through Russia's loans-for-shares program, said on April 22 that Norilsk Nickel, the billion-dollar mining and smelter company, would open a joint venture in China, where it would supply copper.

Potani said The Interfax company had problems processing international payments and sanctions caused it to lose up to 20 percent of its pre-war revenue.

The announcement of the new activity in China comes shortly after London and Washington. banned the supply of Russian copper, nickel and aluminum to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the London Metal Exchange, as well as any direct import of minerals from Russia.

2. A diplomatic failure in Georgia

For unknown reasons, the website of the Chinese embassy in Georgia used a photo of a Russian monument in its welcome banner on its homepage, said my colleague Luka Pertaia. reported for the Georgian service of RFE/RL.

The details: As part of a banner on its landing page, the Chinese Embassy featured four photos: two from Georgia, one from China and one from the Dormition Cathedral, located inside the Kremlin complex in Moscow .

No explanation was given and the embassy did not respond to Luka when he asked for comment, but shortly after the article was published, all photos were removed from the website.

The use of the photos is a small but clumsy mistake on the part of the embassy, ​​especially considering the sensitivities with Russia in Georgia after The invasion of Moscow in 2008. The Kremlin has also militarily and diplomatically supported separatist authorities in the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Georgians view as an occupation.

3. Chinese spies in Europe

Same day as Germany stopped three of its nationals for allegedly working for Chinese security services, Britain also accused two of its nationals for espionage for the benefit of Beijing.

What do you want to know: Parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry were charged with espionage on April 22 and both will appear in court later this week in London.

Cash is accused of obtaining, collecting, recording, publishing or communicating notes, documents or information “calculated to be, likely to be or intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy” between January 2022 and February 2023 , according to a statement from the British Crown Prosecution Service.

Berry is charged with the same offenses under the UK's Official Secrets Act from December 2021 to February 2023.

In a statement, London's Metropolitan Police said the foreign state in question for both men was China.

German prosecutors arrested three nationals on April 22 who they say are “strongly suspected of having worked for Chinese secret services,” including one accused of being an agent of China's spy agency, the Ministry of State Security.

After the news broke, Reuters also reported On April 23, German police arrested an aide to a German member of the European Parliament from the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party, suspected of spying on behalf of China and transmitting information on opposition lawmakers to Chinese officials.

Across the supercontinent

Do not play: My colleague Meliha Kesmer from RFE/RL's Balkans service reports that Bosnia and Herzegovina banned the importation into the country of 600 Mickey Mouse dolls made in China due to the high levels of toxic chemicals they contain. Bosnian officials told Meliha that this was the third shipment of Chinese toys banned this year over security concerns.

Intermediate Corridor Update: China-Europe rail traffic via Kazakhstan continues to experience growth in 2024. The first quarter of the year shows an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Fox Hunting and Skynet: Beijing has successfully coerced thousands of suspected fugitives living outside China back into the country as part of its transnational crackdown efforts, the nonprofit research and advocacy group Safeguard Defenders said. a new report.

Putin entering: With attention now focused on Xi's upcoming tour, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in mid-May, shortly after his European trip ends.

One thing to watch out for

As the US Congress debates how to handle the TikTok app and its Chinese parent company ByteDance, the E.U. said it will ban a new service launched by TikTok in Europe that it says could be “as addictive as cigarettes” unless the company provides “compelling” new evidence that children are protected.

That's it for me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments or advice you may have.

Till next time,

Reid Standish

