Politics
Angela Rayner aims pint-sized loser's jibe at Rishi Sunak during PMQs
Angela Rayner has branded Rishi Sunak a loser after urging Tories to stop obsessing over his living conditions.
The Labor Party's deputy leader also accused Oliver Dowden of stabbing the biggest Tory election winner, Boris Johnson, in the back to put his mate in 10th place.
Deputy Prime Minister Mr Dowden responded to the mockery by suggesting the Rt Hon landlady Ms Rayner should resign, adding the Labor MP could start claiming the House of Commons as her primary residence if the pair were to again answer questions from the Prime Minister.
Ms Rayner has faced scrutiny over whether she paid the correct amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport council house due to confusion over whether it was of his main residence.
The Labor Party deputy leader said she would do the right thing and resign if it was found she had committed a crime in relation to her living situation a decade ago, but she remains convinced She always respected the law.
With Mr Sunak in Berlin, Ms Rayner and Deputy Prime Minister Mr Dowden took center stage in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
But Ms. Rayner anticipated a line of attack against her and opened the session by saying: I know this party opposite is desperate to talk about my living conditions, but the public wants to know what this government is going to do about about theirs.
She cited the case of a Brighton woman who received two no-fault eviction notices in 18 months, adding: She joins almost a million families at risk of homelessness due to her party's failure to ban this cruel practice.
Now, instead of obsessing about my house, when will he take control and show the same obsession with stopping no-fault evictions?
Mr Dowden replied: To begin with, it is a pleasure to have another exchange with (Ms Rayner) in this House, our fifth in 12 months, and she will claim it as her primary residence.
Mr Dowden then highlighted the Government's plans to increase defense spending, with Ms Rayner saying: “We all want to see 2.5%, the difference is we haven't reduced the army to its smallest size since Napoleon.
Never mind a deep, secretive state, it's the state of the Conservative Party that is the problem. They are in a deep state of sewer.
After 14 years, they have failed tenants, tenants and mortgage lenders.
But I read with interest that (Mr Dowden) urged his neighbor at Number 10 to call an election because he feared it would be wiped out.
Did he finally realize that when he stabbed Boris Johnson in the back to put his mate in number 10, he was abandoning their biggest electoral winner for a minor loser?
Mr Dowden replied: I think the whole House will have heard, for all the bluster from the lady opposite, not a single word about whether she would actually support our plans to invest in our armed forces, no plans in a dangerous world.
And of course, as always, the deputy leader always seeks to blame the failures of others but never to take responsibility for her own.
She once said that you shouldn't wait for the police to knock on your door, if you did, you shouldn't be doing your job.
The right honorable owner should forget her tax advice and follow her own advice.
Previously, Ms Rayner had lobbied the Government over its plans for tenancy reform and the two clashed over candidates for council elections, notably in the West Midlands.
Mr Dowden also said: His policy of repealing all Conservative union laws within the first 100 days would open the door to French-style wildcat strikes.
Ms Rayner joked that she expected better from Mr Dowden, adding: He seems to be a little exhausted, maybe it was the 3am calls from the bad guys that kept him up at night.
She added: Their tenancy ban will not apply to the majority of people. It's like banning non-democrats but exempting conservative prime ministers.
Ms Rayner then accused former Conservative prime minister Liz Truss of embarking on a twisted victory lap by promoting her new book.
