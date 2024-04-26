Frances Marcon calls for a strong Europe against Russia





French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a stronger and more independent European Union, saying Europe needs a more credible defense policy to stand up to Russia and avoid becoming a strategic vassal of the UNITED STATES. In a sprawling speech delivered under the high ceilings of the Sorbonne in Paris, Macron laid out his updated vision of Europe's strategic autonomy, including plans to boost European defense production and expand industrial policy to stand firm against Russia and compete with the economic superpowers which no longer play their role. by the rules of free trade. Our Europe today is mortal and it can die, he declared. He can die, and it only depends on our choices. The speech, which lasted around two hours, was his attempt to set the agenda ahead of June's European elections and determine the EU's course for the next five years. It comes as Europe tries to maintain momentum on aid to Ukraine and considers what Donald Trump's potential return to the US presidency could mean for the continent. It also comes less than a week before Macron is due to host Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wants to split the EU from Washington. Thursday's speech was presented as a sequel to a speech Macron gave in the same context in 2017 and he couldn't help but make it a sort of “I told you so.” When he first presented his speech in favor of strategic autonomy, many Europeans were skeptical, he said. That, like so many things, has changed. Macron described how the last seven years have transformed the continent and affirmed his call for strategic autonomy. During the pandemic, EU members worked together to purchase and deliver vaccines, he said. When Russian tanks arrived in kyiv, Europe mobilized to wean itself off Russian energy, impose sanctions on Russia, and increase support for Ukraine. Europe must build on this, he said, by creating a union that is more integrated, better defended and more competitive, and never too dependent on the United States. Macron stressed that Europe can no longer rely solely on the United States for its security. The United States has two priorities: the United States first and the China issue second. The European question is not a geopolitical priority, he declared. Although the United States remains by far the most powerful member of NATO and the main guarantor of European security, Macron envisioned a time when Europe would be able to defend itself against Russia without American help. To achieve this, it will need to strengthen its defense sector, he said. How can we build our sovereignty, our autonomy, if we do not assume responsibility for developing our own European defense industry? He asked. Macron has called for the creation of a European academy to train high-ranking military personnel and has spoken at length about the need to support European industrial production. We must produce more, we must produce faster and we must produce as Europeans, he added. Although there is broad consensus on the need to rebuild Europe's industrial base, its desire to buy European products will not be popular in all capitals. Indeed, some allies have been upset by his focus on French and European weapons, particularly when it comes to quickly arming Ukraine. His remarks will also raise eyebrows among some in Washington. The speech included several pointed references to the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and suggested that the United States and China had decided to abandon global trade rules and go it alone. The rules of the game have changed, he says. And if Europe doesn't adapt, he says, it will be left behind. Beatriz Ros in Brussels contributed to this report.

