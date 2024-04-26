Joe Biden and Donald Trump News: Live updates on the 2024 US presidential election





Former President Donald J. Trump walked out of his criminal trial in New York on Thursday and again downplayed violence at a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, while describing a recent wave of protests mostly peaceful pro-Palestinians on college campuses. characterized by immense hatred.

A woman was killed and nearly 40 people were injured when an avowed neo-Nazi rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during violent clashes in Charlottesville. Earlier, hundreds of white supremacists marched through the city, brandishing torches and chanting: “The Jews will not replace us.”

The current campus protests, while resulting in hundreds of arrests, have not resulted in any significant violence.

But on Thursday, outside a Manhattan courthouse, Mr. Trump said that Charlottesville was small peanuts and was nothing in comparison and that the hatred was not the kind of hatred you have here. It's a huge hatred. Of President Biden, he added: “We have a man who can't talk about it because he doesn't understand it.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement that downplaying the anti-Semitic and white supremacist poison displayed in Charlottesville is repugnant and divisive. He added: This moment compelled President Biden to run in 2020 because he has fought anti-Semitism and hated it his entire life.

Mr. Trump had used the same characterization about Charlottesville a day earlier in a post on his social media site. The former president downplayed the violence at the far-right rally, calling it peanuts compared to campus protests against the war in Gaza, which he misrepresented as riots and anti-Israel demonstrations.

Mr. Trump also repeated in the message an attack on President Biden, saying that he hates Israel and the Jewish people, while adding that the problem is that he hates the Palestinians even more and that he simply does not know not what to do!?!? Mr. Trump has repeatedly insulted Jews who vote for Democrats and Mr. Biden, saying they hate their religion and Israel.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump, who also presided over the civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in May 2020, sought to downplay a chapter of his presidency that sparked widespread outrage and criticism.

In the aftermath of Charlottesville, Mr. Trump repeatedly drew a moral equivalence between white supremacists who waved swastikas, Confederate flags and Trump/Pence signs and peaceful counterprotesters, saying there were people very good on both sides.

Underlying the Charlottesville gathering of neo-Nazis, anti-Semites and white supremacists was a racist conspiracy theory, called the Great Replacement Theory, according to which elites, sometimes manipulated by Jews, seek to replace and deprive white Americans of their power. The theory's growing prominence in far-right circles has sparked racist terrorist attacks around the world, including several mass shootings in the United States.

Mr. Biden has faced protests and opposition to his presidential campaign in recent months from Americans sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians and angry at the United States for arming Israel in the fighting in Gaza. Mr. Trump's social media post on Wednesday sought to portray many of those protesters as a rampaging mob, while also seeking to stoke protesters' anger by claiming that Mr. Biden hates the Palestinians.

Some of the protests on campus included hate speech and expressions of support for Hamas, the Gaza militant group that carried out attacks on Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people. In response to these attacks, Israel waged war against Hamas in Gaza, killing more than 34,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This week, Mr. Biden condemned protests that he said were veering toward anti-Semitism, but he also expressed sympathy for the Palestinians.

I condemn anti-Semitic protests, Mr. Biden told reporters on Monday. I also condemn those who do not understand what is happening with the Palestinians.

