Golkar Deputy Head Gives Response Regarding Jokowi No Longer Considered PDIP Family

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – General Vice President (Waketum) Golkar Festival Ahmad Doli Kurnia also responded to the news that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was no longer considered part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

According to him, currently the party cannot respond to things that have not happened or that are still just problems. In particular, the decision of the Indonesian number one to become the party family with the banyan tree logo.

He emphasized that until there is a declaration from Jokowi that he will leave the white-nosed bull party, he cannot further respond to Jokowi's potential to be part of the Golkar family.

“Until now, there has never been an official statement from Pak Jokowi or his so-called family that he is leaving PDIP, we also don't want GR (big feelings),” a- he declared before the State Secretariat (Setneg). office, Jakarta, Thursday (25/4/2024).

He felt that the party did not want to assume anything. In fact, Doli believes that Jokowi is still a cadre of the party led by President General Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Maybe it’s still the PDIP, so it all depends on Pak Jokowi,” he added.

For this reason, he confirmed that there had been no internal discussions within Golkar regarding Jokowi. Currently, Doli said, his party continues to respect the sovereign authority of each political party (political party).

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude when he learned that he and his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka were no longer considered part of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

He conveyed this after attending the inauguration of the opening of the 2024 National Health Working Meeting at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Wednesday (25/4/2024).

“Yes, thank you,” Jokowi said, smiling to reporters.

According to Bisnis records, the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) confirmed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka are no longer part of the party with the bull symbol.

This confirmation was expressed by the Chairman of PDIP DPP for Honor, Komarudin Watubun, to the media team last Monday (22/4/2024).

“Ah, the people are already there, how can you say they are still part of the PDI Perjuangan? It’s true,” Komarudin said.

The PDIP politician from Papua then recounted the moment he summoned Gibran while he was still a PDIP cadre. He revealed that the DPP summoned Gibran because he met with Prabowo Subianto mid last year.

According to him, during the meeting, Gibran indeed declared that he would not betray the PDIP. “Besides, the first person I called was the general secretary [Hasto Kristiyanto] on the 2nd floor, the Secretary General's room, and at that moment he himself said that he knew that next year his father would be there [Jokowi] is no longer president: “Where should I go? “To the PDI Perjuangan,” he said.

Not only that, he continued, Gibran also expressed his position at the podium of the PDIP National Working Meeting last year. Komar said that at that time Gibran promised not to leave PDIP. However, Gibran eventually became Prabowo's running mate, who was a rival of PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

For this reason, Komar said Gibran was a dangerous leader. “In fact, what is dangerous is Mas Gibran. As a leader, in my own words, you can make mistakes but you cannot lie. Moreover, he will soon be appointed vice president of the Indonesia,” he said.

