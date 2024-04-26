Donald Trump Day at the Supreme Court





Donald Trump is nothing more than a dreamer. In seeking to return to the presidency, it is as if he has reimagined America as a kingdom and himself as a king, an absolute ruler whose actions, no matter how sordid, cannot be stopped or undone. subject to prosecution in court. And yet, what remains most remarkable is the path taken to realize this fantasy and the number of millions of Americans it has managed to bring with it: Republican primary voters who, in their overwhelming majority, chose him again as their party's candidate. ; Republican officials, like former Attorney General Bill Barr, who, despite condemning Trump for invoking violence and illegality in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, are nonetheless supporting him this year; lawyers, whether employed or not, who argue that a federal criminal case against him should be dismissed because, as president, he had every right to seek to overturn the election. This is Richard Nixon's theory of the executive taken to its circular and oh-so-Trumpian extreme: if the president does it, by definition, it is not illegal. I have the right to do whatever I want as president, Trump said while in the White House.

On Thursday, Trump's legal team asked the Supreme Court to take this both literally and seriously, advancing their fantastical claims about an unfettered presidency during oral arguments before the Court, where, alarmingly, they had a respectful audience. So here we are in the middle of this most important election year, debating issues such as whether a president has the authority to accept bribes for official appointments, to sell nuclear secrets to an adversary foreign, or even to provoke a military coup to stay in power. in the office. How is it possible, in the United States of America, that the answer to any of these questions is yes? And yet, let's get rid of the hemming and hawing, the polite quotations from Marbury v. Madison and Benjamin Franklin's words, and Trump's lawyer's response to all of the above was more or less: Yes.

In a remarkable dialogue with that lawyer, D. John Sauer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor established that Trump believes he should even have the right to order the assassination of a political opponent without fear of prosecution. Yes, we've reached the point in the election year where Trump's lawyer says it would be OK if Trump ordered a hard hit on a rival and the court wasn't immediately laughed at. The claims made by Sauer on behalf of the most powerful man in the world were so sweeping that, ultimately, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned the deterrent effect of turning the Oval Office into a seat of criminal activity in this country.

It says everything about Trump that these are the issues debated and dissected on his behalf. It says everything about this Supreme Court, a radical right bench that Trump has reshaped with his appointments, that several conservative judges hardly seemed bothered by this absolutist vision of the presidency. And yet, notably, I have not heard any of them specifically defend Trump's indefensible conduct or the gross overreach recommended by his lawyer; instead, they cited fears of unwarranted prosecution of other former presidents – not this one, they insisted with some sanctimony, but anonymously named others. I'm not talking about this case, said Justice Brett Kavanaugh. I'm talking about the future. Justice Neil Gorsuch agreed, emphasizing that it wasn't so much about Trump as it was about debating a long-term decision.

While liberal justices worried about the consequences of a president going on an unconstrained crime spree, several conservative justices spoke of a dystopian future, as government lawyer Michael Dreeben called it, in which the U.S. presidency, once subject to the same criminal laws as the rest of the country, could become a fearful and sterilized office, trapped in endless cycles of revenge and legal retaliation according to the vicissitudes of politics. On this point it was difficult to completely disagree. Can we imagine President-elect Trump ordering his Justice Department to prosecute Joe Biden for this or that imaginary offense? Of course! After all, this is not a theoretical threat, but one that Trump has made several times before.

By the end of the nearly two hours and 40 minutes of oral arguments, it seemed likely that the outcome would not so much vindicate Trump's outlandish claims as provide the additional delay he desired. Several conservative justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, have specifically raised the possibility of sending the case back to lower courts, perhaps to establish a clearer standard separating unprosecuted official acts from private actions that can be subject to prosecutions. It is apparently impolite to bring up crude political considerations during Supreme Court oral arguments; no one said a word about the immediate and concrete consequences of the court's next decision in this case. But be under no illusions: Given the timeline, any delay would all but guarantee that special prosecutor Jack Smith's case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results won't come to trial before the 2020 election. 2024. In other words, the Court would side with Trump, even without explicitly siding with Trump.

I leave it to legal analysts to consider the relative merits of Thursday's oral arguments. The disastrous end to Trump's tenure in the White House certainly presents a host of novel issues for the Supreme Court to rule on. But the bigger problem is that Trump's challenge to American democracy is not primarily a matter of legal doctrine. It is a simple and frightening question: whether the institutions set up to contain an out-of-control president can or will do so when the crisis erupts.

And to be clear: this is the real crisis. The current concern is not what a theoretical future president will do to destroy the constitutional order, but what this former president has already tried to do and threatens to do again. Given Judge Jackson's warning about a criminal free of criminal laws sitting in the White House, it's worth reviewing the latest developments in Trump's other ongoing legal dramas. In Arizona this week, a number of Trump advisers were indicted in connection with the former president's fake voter scheme, which is also a key part of the federal case against him. Trump himself was named as a co-conspirator and was not charged, unlike his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and sixteen others. This is the fourth state case, with others pending in Nevada, Michigan and Georgia, in which allies of the former president face criminal charges related to the false and unproven allegations of fraud election that they put forward in Trump's name. This case, like so many others before it, raises one of the painful questions of our time: Can it really be, once again, that everyone except Trump is held accountable for wrongs? committed in the name of Trump?

It's the same question that's at stake in a New York courtroom, where Trump is currently on trial on charges related to paying hush money to prevent the publication of embarrassing stories about him before the election. 2016. Her former lawyer, Michael Cohen, previously pleaded guilty and went to prison after confessing to the scheme involving a hundred and thirty thousand dollar reward to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, among other wrongdoings. But not Trump, who sat in the Manhattan courtroom Thursday as his lawyer in Washington argued with the Supreme Court justices.

This is a man who believes himself to be completely above the law. Prison is something that happens to others, not to him. A president must have immunity, he told reporters outside the courthouse. If you don't have immunity, you only have a ceremonial president. Sometimes, I suppose, it really is best to do the ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-bidens-washington/king-donalds-day-at-the-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos