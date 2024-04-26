Aid budget cuts an act of vandalism, says colleague

FORMER chairman of the International Development Select Committee, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Bruce, has described the Government's slashing of the overseas aid budget as an act of vandalism.

He was giving the opening speech at a conference at Church House, Westminster, on Wednesday, organized by Christian Aid and Islamic Relief Worldwide to discuss the role played by faith communities in development work.

In 2021, the government reduced UK overseas aid spending from 0.7 per cent of the country's gross national income (GNI) to 0.5 per cent, pledging to reinstate it when budgetary circumstances allow. will allow. It has not been restored.

Much damage was done to the UK's aid and development program when Boris Johnson's government cut spending and merged the Department for International Development with the Foreign Office, Lord Bruce told the assembly academics, development agents and religious representatives. Programs had to be halted mid-way, with detrimental effects both on the people and areas the projects worked with, as well as on the UK's reputation as a trustworthy partner.

This situation was exacerbated by the decision to devote more than a quarter of the national aid budget to housing and other support for asylum seekers, he said. Last week, the Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, called for the aid budget to be restored and earmarked for overseas (News, April 19).

Before the cuts, Lord Bruce said, the UK's work overseas was considered world class. But he hoped that last year's publication of a White Paper on international development and the return of Andrew Mitchell MP to a development ministerial role would help rebuild that reputation.

There is a distinction, he said, between development and aid: the former involves trying to do things that might reduce conflict, that might reduce climate change and emergency aid . The UK must ensure we do both, he said.

Christian Aid has backed calls for the reestablishment of a separate government department for aid and development (News, April 12), which Lord Bruce said was necessary to rebuild the UK's development work.

Considering what faith-based organizations like Christian Aid and Islamic Relief should be doing within the aid ecosystem, Lord Bruce said: Be yourselves. . . I'm not a very religious person, but by God, we need you!

The Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Sarah Mullally, announced last month as the new president of Christian Aid (News, March 28), told the Church times that the importance of collaboration between development and faith was demonstrated by the fact that Islamic Relief and Christian Aid worked together to organize the conference.

The chief executives of both organizations, Patrick Watt and Waseem Ahmad, opened the conference. Mr Ahmad said it was important that development work actively engaged with faith, rather than treating it as a marginal factor.

Lord Bruce's speech was followed by a panel discussion on how the faith in development is understood and implemented. Particular emphasis was placed on the interaction between organizations based in the North and the South.

Dr Sophia Chirongoma, a lecturer in religious studies at the University of the Midlands in Zimbabwe, said that in some parts of Africa, life is religion and religion is life. She highlighted the role of religious actors in South Africa in combating the AIDS crisis and in encouraging the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Director of Research and Training at the Dawah Institute of Nigeria, Sheikh Nuruddeen Lemu, suggested that religious leaders and communities were essential to development work. The government network stops somewhere. . . And there is a huge traditional network alongside the religious, he said.

Massimiliano Sani, senior advisor on social and behavioral change at UNICEF, agreed that the influence of religious actors, particularly in the Global South, is undeniable and that their cooperation is necessary to achieve social change.

Religious actors have been great allies for us, he said, while acknowledging that this varies by context and that sometimes religious groups can be part of the problem.

Professor Emma Tomalin, a sociologist based at the University of Leeds, noted some of the criticisms leveled at such strategic religious engagement, for example that it advances the agenda of country-based development organizations of the North, treating local religious actors simply as a means to reach an agreement. END.

Dr Chirongoma suggested that development would be more effective if actors in the Global South were able to lead the process and identify areas of need. They are the ones that itch; they will tell you where to scratch, she said.

Dr Vinya Ariyaratne, President of the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement in Sri Lanka, agreed and said deeper and more sensitive partnerships between organizations from the North and South were needed: they could not resemble forced marriages.

Bishop Mullally then said that the discussion of the global situation had resonances with the national situation, in which religious groups are often at the forefront of social action. Churches are currently offering food banks, debt relief, and the government has asked churches and other faith groups to get involved in fighting the pandemic, she said.

There was a need for institutions to work in partnership with religious groups, rather than just seeing them as an asset, because the religious group on the ground is often an actor in the community and therefore knows what needs to happen.

Mr Watt said the Islamic Relief collaboration demonstrated a shared commitment to humanitarian values ​​far more powerfully than any official statement, and regretted that the timing of the conference, during Passover, meant that representatives of World Jewish Relief were unable to participate.

Discussions about the future shape of the development sector were important as the recent White Paper and the possibility of a change of government later this year meant there was an opportunity to rethink the role of religious groups and the intersection of local actors. and international actors.