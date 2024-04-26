Politics
Turkey's Orthodox pivot makes the lira an HSBC favorite
Turkey's return to a more conventional approach to monetary policy boosts investor confidence, paves the way for capital inflows and supports HSBC Holdings Plc's bullish stance on the country's assets.
Commitment to orthodox rules-based policies could lead to a faster and deeper improvement in the country's fundamentals in the second half of the year, Murat Ulgen, global head of emerging markets research at the bank, said. in an interview in Hong Kong. Inflation is expected to fall and the current account deficit to narrow, and discussions around fiscal consolidation are encouraging, he said in an interview.
The increase in the benchmark interest rate and the normalization of monetary policy have been the focus of a policy overhaul. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new economic team, led by Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Simsek, to reverse what a prominent politician called an irrational approach based on costs of ultra-low borrowing, which led to a surge in inflation which led to higher inflation. authorities are still fighting to bring the situation under control.
“Given that over the years investors have reduced their positioning in fixed income and equities, I think there is huge room for improvement and that is why it is one of our favorite markets, in equities, credit and foreign exchange,” Ulgen said. Investors are too pessimistic and the currency may outperform sterling futures over the course of the year, resulting in real appreciation, he said.
Certainly, flows from abroad have remained rare, with foreigners waiting to see new progress resulting from the return to political orthodoxy. Foreign investors have purchased just $87 million of Turkish lira debt this year, compared with $2 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Total foreign holdings of Turkish public debt in lira currently stand at around $2.5 billion, down sharply from a peak of over $70 billion reached in 2013.
But optimism is brewing. Turkish stocks have offered investors dollar returns of 33% in less than a year as funds like Barings Asset Management look to increase their exposure. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says disinflation could be achieved in the third quarter with seasonal inflows supporting the current account balance.
The central bank is due to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Thursday, and some analysts are already considering another hike. Rate makers surprised the market last month with a 500 basis point increase in a bid to contain prices and stabilize the lira.
All but two economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the one-week repo rate will be held at 50% on Thursday, with the rest seeing an increase. The pause will likely last until the third quarter before rate cuts begin in the final three months of the year, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Officials have previously said they expect headline inflation in Turkey to peak at around 75% in the coming months. Policymakers are expected to present new projections next month. Despite foreign exchange losses this year that took the lira to a record high and a change in leadership at the central bank, the governor has pledged to do everything in his power to stabilize the economy.
Inflation could fall to 40% this year and halve the following year, HSBC's Ulgen said. The bank expects the lira's decline to be contained, falling to 34 to the dollar this quarter, from around 32.54 on Wednesday.
Turkish policymakers have embarked on orthodox rules-based policy, monetary tightening and a dismantling of previous unconventional measures that should ultimately lead to significant capital flows, Ulgen said.
Besides Turkey, Ulgen said he also sees improvement in Egypt, Argentina and Nigeria, where substantial policy adjustments have been necessary to correct imbalances in their economies.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed with no modifications to the text.

