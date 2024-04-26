Court prohibits Imran and his spouse from targeting state institutions





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and his wife Bushra Bibi sign bail bonds for various cases at the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from making statements in the courtroom against state institutions and authorities.

The court passed a comprehensive order following a petition filed by Imran Khan for a fair trial.

Justice Nasir Javed Rana ordered Imran and his wife to avoid speaking against state institutions in the courtroom.

According to the order, the PTI chief made provocative political statements against senior officials of state institutions, including the army, the judiciary and the army chief.

The order added that such statements disrupt judicial decorum and also obstruct judicial functions such as administration of justice. The order further states that during the PTI founder's prison trial, the media will limit its reporting on the court proceedings and will not report the statements of the accused.

The court also asked the prosecution, the accused and their defense lawyers not to make political or inflammatory statements that could disrupt the decorum of the court.

Media outlets were also ordered to refrain from publishing political and inflammatory speeches targeting state institutions and officials, and were asked to adhere to Pemra guidelines that prohibit discussion of current affairs .

Earlier, the former prime minister had alleged that premeditated fraud had marred the Punjab by-elections, accusing the police of being involved in fraud. Democracy is based on the rule of law and the conduct of free and fair elections, but we have witnessed a law of the jungle. Police interference in the Punjab by-elections is deeply worrying, he remarked during a media interaction at Adiala jail.

Imran pointed out that by-polls were also conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) ruled, saying no cases of fraud occurred in the province. There is currently no semblance of democracy in the country. This rigging was a preventative measure, motivated by fear of the events that took place on February 8. Postponing the general elections from October to February was a deliberate tactic to suppress the PTI. Even our petition to the Supreme Court remained unanswered pending the disappearance of the PTI, he explained.

Imran lamented that many tactics were deployed before the general elections to damage the reputation of the PTI, resulting in the conversion of majority vote into minority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1182376-court-bars-imran-spouse-from-targeting-state-institutions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos