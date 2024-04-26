Ganjar opens his voice on the fact that Gibran and Jokowi would no longer be PDIP executives









Sleman – Chairman of the PDIP Honorary Council Komarudin Watubun said that Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Joko Widodo were no longer cadres of the PDI Perjuangan. This is the response of presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo regarding the status of Gibran and Jokowi in the PDIP. As far as Ganjar knows, by decision of the party's Honorary Council, Gibran is no longer a member of the PDIP. “As far as I know, Mas Bobby, Mas Gibran, there was previously a decision of the honorary council. He is no longer a member, as far as I know,” Ganjar said when met by journalists at his residence, Wedomartani. , Ngemplak, Sleman, Thursday (25/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Regarding President Jokowi's membership status in the PDIP, Ganjar said he was not sure. However, with Komarudin's statement, Ganjar said there had been a party decision. “As for Pak Jokowi, I don't know (his status) yet. But if Pak Komar says that, it means there has been a decision. Yes, it's just an internal mechanism,” he said. declared. Reported Détik News, the question of whether Jokowi is no longer a PDIP cadre was revealed by Chairman of the PDIP Honorary Council Komarudin Watubun. Initially, Komarudin Watubun was asked if PDIP had closed the possibility of a coalition with Prabowo-Gibran and what Gibran's status was in the party with the bull symbol. “Who? Gibran is no longer a party cadre. I said that since the decision was made, it is like repeating it,” Komarudin said at the PDIP DPP office, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (22/4). Komarudin also answered questions about the status of Gibran's father, who is also President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), within the PDIP. Komarudin said Jokowi was “already there.” “People are already there, how can they say they are still part of the PDI Perjuangan,” he said. Watch the video “Jokowi will not campaign, Ganjar-Gibran speaks“

