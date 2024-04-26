Donald Trump returns to Michigan next week to stop his campaign





Former President Donald Trump campaigns in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan next week for a campaign stop in Saginaw County, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Trump will speak at MBS Freeland International Airport at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 on Avflight Saginaw. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public, but the number of people is limited to two people per cell number. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump will appear earlier today at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Trump won Saginaw County by a margin of 1,073 votes in 2016, but lost the county to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, with Biden coming in first by just 303 votes.

The visit is Trump's third to Michigan this year and the first since his speech in Grand Rapids on April 2. During his visit to Grand Rapids, Trump targeted Biden on borders and crime and focused his time on the murder of Ruby Garcia, a Michigan woman who was found dead on the side of a Grand Rapids highway in March .

Garcia was in a relationship with Brandon Ortiz-Vite, who authorities say is a Mexican citizen and had previously been deported following a drunken driving arrest. Ortiz-Vite admitted to authorities that he shot Garcia several times during an argument before dumping her body on the side of the highway.

A state investigator said Wednesday that he considers the former president and his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to be co-conspirators in a scheme to claim that Trump won Michigan in 2020.

Biden and Trump are scrambling to gain ground in the state, while recent polls show swing states like Michigan remaining close.

More from CBS News

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is responsible for digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked for WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

