Turkey to start building 200,000 homes in March, says Erdogan





(Bloomberg) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey will begin building nearly 200,000 homes as early as March in areas devastated by two earthquakes that struck the country's southeast two weeks ago. Most read on Bloomberg Erdogan stressed the severity of the earthquake's impact, drawing parallels with historical events that wreaked havoc in Anatolia, the heartland of modern Turkey. With faith, courage and patience, we have resisted many political and social upheavals for centuries, such as the Crusades and Mongol invasions, he said. Construction of 199,739 new housing units will begin in 11 provinces, including Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the hardest hit, Erdogan said. The death toll from the earthquakes stands at 41,156 while more than 114,000 people have been rescued from the rubble. To mitigate the impact of the disaster, Erdogan also announced a series of measures, including: The government's Credit Guarantee Fund program will increase from 250 billion lira to 350 billion lira ($19 billion).

State-owned banks will allow traders and farmers to defer loan repayments for up to a year

Each family of those killed in the disaster will receive a cash sum of 100,000 liras ($5,300).

Turkish banks will provide 80 billion lira in support to survivors, in cash and other forms of aid.

Public banks will cancel loan debts of the deceased

Rapid employment will be offered to 20,000 survivors Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2023 Bloomberg LP

