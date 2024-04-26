Trump lawyer drops absolute immunity argument before Supreme Court





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump has long argued for absolute immunity in his federal election interference case, but his lawyer struck a different tone Thursday during arguments before the Supreme Court.

While the justices appeared largely skeptical of the argument that the entire indictment against Trump should be thrown out, attorney D. John Sauer made some concessions.

Sauer appears to agree with special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, that some allegations in the indictment do not involve “official acts” by the president.

Sauer's main argument was that the entire indictment relies on official acts, which should be protected by immunity, in part to ensure that presidents' hands are not tied for fear of prosecution after having left their functions.

Sauer agreed that Trump could be prosecuted for private acts that are not related to his official duties as president.

During oral arguments, the justices focused on the public-private distinction, which could lead to a ruling sending the case back to lower courts for further deliberations on that issue, potentially wiping out any chance that a trial could proceed. before the elections in November.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett and liberal Justice Elena Kagan both asked Sauer questions about whether the specific allegations in the indictment constituted official acts.

Sauer said Trump's conduct in three of the five situations he was questioned about involved private actions, meaning they could be prosecuted.

Matthew Seligman, an attorney and fellow at Stanford Law School's Constitutional Law Center who filed a brief request for support of prosecutors, said Sauer's concessions underscore that Trump “is not immune from the vast majority of conduct alleged in the indictment.

Ultimately, he said, the case will be tried “absent outside intervention like that ordered by Trump.” [the Justice Department] to drop the charges” after winning the election.

At the same time, Sauers' rollback may have little impact from an electoral perspective. A further delay in a trial, which Sauer is about to obtain, is a form of victory in itself.

Here are the questions Sauer was asked and his answers:

False election claims

Barrett, in summarizing Smith's brief, asked Sauer about an alleged interaction involving Trump.

“Petitioner turned to a private attorney, willing to knowingly spread false claims of election fraud to launch his challenge to the election results. Private?” asked Barrett.

“It feels private to me,” Sauer said.

This appears to be a reference to Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, or unindicted co-conspirator No. 1, who is so named in the indictment.

False allegations of fraud

The alleged conspiracy with another attorney, another element of the indictment, drew a similar response from Sauer.

“Petitioner conspired with another private attorney who caused an audit signed by Petitioner to be filed in court that contained false allegations to support a challenge. Private?” asked Barrett.

“It also feels private,” Sauer said.

This appears to be a reference to co-conspirator 2, or to John Eastman, a lawyer allied with Trump. The indictment alleges that Trump signed an audit confirming false claims of election fraud made in his name as part of a lawsuit filed in his name against the governor of Georgia.

Fake voters

Giving another example, Barrett asked about lists of so-called fake voters.

“Three private actors, two attorneys…and a political consultant helped carry out a plan to submit fraudulent lists of presidential electors to obstruct the certification process, and the petitioner and a co-conspirator attorney directed this effort,” Barrett said.

“It’s private,” Sauer said.

Barrett appeared to be referring to Eastman, Giuliani or Kenneth Chesebro, known as co-conspirator 5 in the indictment. The “political consultant” most likely refers to Boris Epshteyn, believed to be co-conspirator 6. These men were allegedly involved in the so-called fake voter scheme, which could have created the appearance of a contested election and given the Vice President Mike Pence has provided a pretext for blocking Congressional certification, even though the vice president's role in this procedure is largely ceremonial. Pence did not agree to the plan, and he privately conveyed to Trump that he did not see sufficient evidence of election fraud. to determine the result.

Chesebro pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case, while Giuliani pleaded not guilty. Giuliani and Epshteyn were also indicted this week in connection with a bogus election scheme in Arizona, where they have not yet entered a plea.

Sauer also expanded on his response, saying that “a meeting with the Department of Justice to deliberate on who will be the acting attorney general of the United States” would be an official act. This is a reference to Jeffrey Clark, or unindicted co-conspirator #4, who Trump considered appointing attorney general in the days before the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Sauer said “communicating with the American public” and “communicating with Congress on matters of enormous federal interest” would be considered official acts. This would cover Trump's communications with members of Congress before January 6.

Contacts with the Republican National Committee

Kagan, asking his own set of questions, also summarized elements of Smith's brief.

“The defendant called the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, asked her to gather voters in the targeted states, falsely made her understand that the votes of these electors would only be used if there was ongoing litigation and one of the states was changing the results in favor of the defendants,” Kagan said.

“We have taken an official position,” Sauer said.

The exchange appears to reference Trump's contacts with Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, who said during her brief tenure as an NBC News contributor that she believed Joe Biden won the 2020 election handily. Prosecutors allege that Trump and Eastman called McDaniel on Dec. 6, 2020, and told him it was important for the RNC to help the campaign gather fake voters.

“After the RNC chairwoman viewed the campaign and learned that work to rally voters was underway, she called and reported this information to the defendant, who responded with approval,” prosecutors said.

Arizona Legislative Hearing

Kagan also asked about legislative efforts in Arizona.

“The defendant asked the Speaker of the Arizona House to convene the legislature to hold a hearing based on his allegations of election fraud,” she said.

“We have taken the position that this is official,” Sauer responded, saying it was an official act “to defend the integrity of a federal election.”

Kagan's question concerned Trump's communications with Rusty Bowers, then speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, who prosecutors said “supported the defendant in the election, issued a public statement that he did not “There was no evidence of substantial fraud in Arizona.” After standing up to Trump, Bowers lost his bid for a state Senate seat to a Trump opponent in 2022.

Sauer's response was met with skepticism from Kagan.

Well, trying to defend the integrity of the election, I mean, that's the defense, she said. The allegation is that he was trying to overturn an election.

She also asked Sauer about two hypothetical scenarios to see if he thought they involved official acts: a president selling nuclear secrets to a foreign enemy and a president ordering the military to carry out a coup.

Sauer said both could constitute official acts, meaning the president could be immune from prosecution.

The exchanges between the justices and Sauer could be important as the court considers its next steps.

Michael Dreeben, the Justice Department lawyer arguing the case on Smith's behalf, indicated that the case could continue even if the court finds that there is immunity for official acts.

But, he added, prosecutors will still try to introduce evidence about possible official acts “for its probative value, demonstrating the knowledge and intent of the defendants.”

