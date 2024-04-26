Embarrassing stories, and who pays? Key points from the Trump trial, day seven | Donald Trump trial





1. Pecker said he bought McDougal's story to stop him from interfering in the 2016 election.

Pecker bluntly stated that the main purpose of his decision to buy the Karen McDougal story was to benefit the Trump campaign.

We didn't want this story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or harm the campaign, he said, referring to himself and Michael Cohen. Asked by the prosecutor whether his intention was to prevent the story from interfering with the election, Pecker said yes.

2. Pecker also thought Trump wanted to kill stories for his campaign

Before Trump ran for president and an embarrassing story came to light, Trump was most concerned about his family's reaction. But once his campaign began, Trump became more concerned with political interests.

I think it was for the campaign, Pecker said when asked if Trump said anything that made him think he was acting more for his family's interests than politics. That's a key point prosecutors need to emphasize to the jury, because one of Trump's defenses could be that he acted to preserve his reputation, not to interfere in the election.

3. Pecker said he was certain he would be reimbursed by Trump

Although he discussed much of the plan to purchase the Karen McDougal story with Michael Cohen, Pecker was certain that it would be either Donald Trump or the Trump Organization that would ultimately pay him back.

Every time we went out to lunch, I always paid. He [Cohen] never paid. “I didn’t think he had the authority to pay without Trump’s approval,” Pecker said. I assumed he was reimbursed by the Trump Organization or by Donald Trump.

He told me, don't worry, I'm your friend. The boss will take care of everything, Pecker said.

Once the McDougal deal was signed in August 2016, Pecker said he believed Trump and Cohen knew about it. Pecker also said he never would have participated in the project without assurances that Trump would reimburse him.

4. Pecker was aware that there could be campaign finance problems

Throughout his testimony Thursday, Pecker made clear that he knew there could be campaign finance problems if purchasing an item in coordination with and for Trump's benefit.

Part of this stems from an episode he had in the early 2000s when he agreed to buy and kill negative stories for Arnold Schwarzenegger while Schwarzenegger was running for governor. One of the women whose story he purchased but did not publish spoke to the Los Angeles Times, and the episode was extremely embarrassing for Pecker. It gave me the sensitivity to buy stories in the future, he said.

Answering questions later in the afternoon from Trump lawyer Emil Bove, Pecker explained how American media outlets routinely entered into source deals in which they would buy and kill stories. Pressed for examples, he said he killed stories about an alleged affair with Rahm Emanuel, an argument Mark Wahlberg had with his wife and photographs of Tiger Woods. He said the relationship between his publications and celebrities could be mutually beneficial.

When it came time to draw up the contract for McDougal, Pecker included provisions in the agreement that would allow him to write for the magazine and appear on the cover. This was an attempt to conceal the true purpose of the contract and to justify the $150,000 payment made to him.

5. Pecker refused to pay for the Stormy Daniels story

After shelling out $180,000 to kill stories about Karen McDougal and a Trump doorman, Pecker was unwilling to pay Stormy Daniels directly for her story about an alleged affair with Trump.

I said: I don't buy the story. I'm not going to get involved with a porn star, he said. He said he did not want to be affiliated with a porn star because he feared it could taint the morals of the company, adding that the National Enquirers' largest distributor was Walmart.

Cohen tried to intimidate Pecker into paying. He said the boss would be furious with me and that I should go ahead and buy the story, Pecker said. The boss has been interpreted to mean Trump.

Cohen then bought the story himself, creating a shell company to do so. But Cohen had twice failed to fulfill his obligation to pay, and when Pecker told him about it, he again suggested Pecker pay. Pecker refused and said Cohen had better do it because Trump would be furious if he didn't.

6. Trump personally thanked Pecker for killing negative stories about him

After being elected president, Trump summoned Pecker to Trump Tower and thanked him for killing the negative stories about him. He asked her specifically about Karen McDougal, asking how our daughter is doing, according to Pecker.

When Pecker responded that she was fine and writing her articles (AMI had arranged for McDougal to write fitness columns with a ghostwriter). Trump expressed gratitude for what Pecker had done. These stories would have been very embarrassing, Pecker told Trump.

7. Cohen asked Pecker to help him get paid

After the election, Pecker said he met with Cohen at Trump Tower. Cohen was obsessed with acquiring the National Enquirers files on Trump, he said, which Pecker had reviewed by management, and said they were mostly old files. Pecker told Cohen he wouldn't let him review the files.

But at the same meeting, Cohen complained that he had not yet been reimbursed for the $150,000 he paid to acquire the Stormy Daniels story and that he had not yet received his Christmas bonus. He asked Pecker if he could talk to Trump and help him get paid.

Pecker eventually spoke to Trump, he said, who told Pecker he shouldn't worry about Cohen, who owned several apartments in Trump's buildings and owned several lucrative taxi medallions.

Don't worry. I'll take care of it, Pecker said Trump told him.

8. Trump continued to ask questions about McDougal at the White House

Once president, Trump invited Pecker to the White House for dinner. Trump asked Pecker how McDougal was doing and Pecker responded that she was quiet.

Later, in 2018, McDougal gave an interview to Anderson Cooper and Trump called Pecker, he said. When Pecker explained that he had changed McDougal's agreement to allow him to speak to the press, Trump was furious, Pecker said. Mr. Trump was very upset when he found out I had changed it and he didn't understand why.

Pecker said the Wall Street Journal had already published a story on McDougal and his decision to change the deal was intended to maintain some control over the matter.

After Daniels gave an interview in March 2018, Trump called Pecker and said Daniels had broken his agreement with him and Cohen and owed him $24 million.

9. Cohen said Trump would use the power of the Justice Department to help Pecker

Pecker described his fear after receiving a letter in 2018 regarding a campaign finance violation. Cohen asked Pecker why he was so worried.

Michael Cohen said: why are you worried? Jeff Sessions is the attorney general and Donald Trump has him in his pocket, Pecker told him, Cohen said. Pecker said he was very worried.

