



Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker in the political satire The Thick of It. Credit: BBC Sometime later this year, the British Conservative Party will go to elections after 14 years in power. Polls are predicting a catastrophic collapse, but with it likely still months away, political commentators are stuck in the rut of having to pretend it's still a two-horse race. As Truss made the media rounds talking about his book, headlines focused on another scandal involving the bizarre behavior of a Tory MP, the kind that might have seemed too far-fetched if launched by Iannucci. The temperature The newspaper reported that Mark Menzies, a Conservative MP who is no stranger to controversy, called an elderly local party volunteer at 3:15 a.m. one morning last December, telling him he was locked in a flat with bad people and that he needed $5,000 ($9,500) for life and death. The woman refused and called her office manager, who then accumulated the sum which amounted to 6,500 in her personal bank account, and was later reimbursed from a campaign fund paid by donors. This wasn't Menzies' first rodeo, either. In 2014, he resigned from his government role as trade envoy after a Sunday mirror Investigation revealed he paid a Brazilian teenager for sex and drugs. He was also accused of getting a dog drunk, but the police investigation was dropped and he denied any wrongdoing. Loading This is just the icing on the cake for the current host of Tory MPs, who have brought a level of scandal and sordidness to the ruling party comparable to the final years of John Major's government. Over the past year, nearly a dozen have resigned or been fired over bizarre wrongdoings. Earlier this month, William Wragg resigned from the party following his role in the so-called Westminster honey trap scandal. The MP and former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee admitted leaking MPs' home phone numbers to a scammer on dating app Grindr. Scott Benton was also recently expelled after being implicated in a newspaper gambling affair, in which he offered to ask questions in Parliament, leak a confidential political document or solicit favors from fellow parliamentarians in the name of false investors in the gaming industry. Chris Pincher resigned as an MP when the House of Commons standards committee recommended an eight-week suspension of Parliament over allegations he groped two men while drunk. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly nicknamed him Pincher by name, Pincher by nature, before giving him a job. Who can forget the resignation of MP Neil Parish after admitting to twice accidentally watching pornography in the House of Commons while looking for tractors? And then there was David Warburton, MP since 2015, who was sacked from the party following allegations Sunday time he had harassed three women. The newspaper also obtained photos of Warburton apparently posing next to cocaine. Rob Roberts was sacked as a Conservative MP after sending obscene text messages to a 21-year-old intern inviting her to have fun. This is all just scratching the surface, but you get the drift. Johnson's so-called Partygate scandal and Truss' economy-destroying cameo were really just the tip of the iceberg. The Conservatives' problems run as deep as one can imagine. They are not serious people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/uk-politics-so-much-funnier-than-fiction-comedy-writer-finds-it-hard-to-match-20240425-p5fmf5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos