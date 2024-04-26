Erdoan adviser caught spreading false image in smear campaign to ban pro-Kurdish party





Oktay Saral, advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, job a doctored image on social media that falsely depicted Oya Tekin, the mayor of the Seyhan district of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), in a setting with a photo of the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party ( PKK) imprisoned Abdullah Calan during a popular demonstration. ' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) building. Saral used this to accuse Tekin of collaborating with terrorists.



After being called out, Tekin responded by sharing the original image, which did not show any such photo, highlighting the manipulative nature of the accusations. Saral deleted her original post but continued to defend her position without apologizing. This incident is part of a broader context post-election defamation campaign led by pro-government factions, which targeted the DEM party and its officials in cities such as Mardin (Merdin) and Diyarbakr (Amed) by accusing them of disrespecting Turkish national symbols. These claims, frequently amplified by manipulated media such as fake images, led the DEM party to declare the end of the era of exploiting national symbols for political manipulation. The intensity of this campaign has intensified with threats from President Erdoan's far-right ally Devlet Baheli, who has argued for harsh measures, including shutting down the DEM party, a stance to which Erdoan has echoed later, calling it a “national betrayal.” The latest incident of spreading a clearly doctored image was quickly picked up by pro-government media, which further circulated the manipulated image, intensifying the narrative of a CHP-PKK collaboration. Faruk Doğruci, media watchdog critical the journalistic integrity of the pro-government media outlets that broadcast the doctored image, emphasizing that simply removing the image is not enough and that an apology was necessary. The incident coincides with the introduction of a “disinformation law” in Turkey, which punishes the dissemination of false or misleading information with up to three years in prison, highlighting a significant contradiction between the actions of government affiliates and the intent of the law. However, the law has mostly been used to suppress opposition and silence critics, becoming a sword of Damocles in the hands of the Turkish government. Despite the image being exposed as a fabrication, neither Saral nor the relevant media outlets have issued formal apologies or retractions, reflecting an ongoing strategy of using disinformation for political purposes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/erdogans-adviser-caught-spreading-fake-image-in-smear-campaign-to-ban-pro-kurdish-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos