Wang Yi meets with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On April 25, 2024, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan in Beijing. Wang Yi said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. This is an important opportunity to build on past achievements and usher in a better future. The two countries are friendly neighbors sharing happiness and misfortune, and their traditional friendship remains unbroken “like a flowing river”. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations half a century ago, China and Malaysia have always been good and true friends, trusting and helping each other. whatever the evolution of the international situation. China will firmly support Malaysia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the principle of “Madani Malaysia” in governance. China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Malaysia, work together for common development, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples. Wang Yi said that last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reached an important joint agreement on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, thereby drawing a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations. in the new era. China prioritizes the development of Sino-Malaysian relations in its neighbors' diplomacy. China is ready to work with Malaysia to implement the joint agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and seize the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity and the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future as a guide to pave the way for even brighter bilateral relations for the next 50 years. Wang Yi stressed that Malaysia is an important member of ASEAN, a representative of emerging economies and a constant active force in the Muslim world. The two countries have always supported each other in safeguarding their fundamental interests and national dignity. China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Malaysia, speak out in the international arena, uphold international fairness and justice, oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard common interests from South. Wang Yi said: “China is now accelerating its high-quality development, and Malaysia is also developing emerging industries. There is great potential for cooperation between China and Malaysia. China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, and the two countries' Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The two sides should accelerate cooperation in infrastructure, digital economy, green development and new energy vehicles, among other areas. , promote the modernization of “Two Countries, TwinParks”, carry out experience exchanges on poverty alleviation and cross-party exchanges, and advance the continuous development of bilateral relations. Mohamad Hasansaid, Malaysia-China friendship, which spans over 1,000 years and has a centuries-old history, cannot be disrupted or damaged by any external force. Malaysia firmly pursues the one-China policy and opposes external forces causing trouble in the South China Sea. Noting that China is a reliable friend and partner of Malaysia, he said Malaysia is ready to work with China to seize the opportunity of Malaysia's 50th founding anniversary. diplomatic relations between the two countries to further strengthen exchanges at all levels, draw lessons from China's experience in development and poverty reduction, deepen cooperation in the areas of energy transition, digital economy, agriculture and tourism, among other areas, and create a better future for bilateral relations. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern. Mohammed Hasansaid said the Malaysian side highly appreciates China's righteous position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and firmly advocates the proper settlement of the Palestinian issue through the “two-state strategy.” solution.” Wang Yi said China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malaysia to work towards a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

