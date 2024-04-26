Narendra Modi reiterates his first demand for rights; Kharge says the habit must be formed | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the Congress party would take away jobs from families in marginalized communities and give them to those who have first rights to resources, in an apparent reference to Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, at Aonla on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (PTI) Addressing a rally at Aonla in Bareilly district, Modi said: If two people from a backward or Dalit family work, they will take away the job from one of them and give it to those who, according to them, have the first right to the country's resources. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Fact-Check: Did Manmohan Singh defend the 'first right' to resources for Muslims, as PM Modi claims? Although Modi did not name the community this time, he made similar allegations in Banswara, Rajasthan, where he claimed that the Congress party would take away people's gold and property and redistribute them to infiltrators and those who have more children. The Congress manifesto says they will take stock of the gold our mothers and sisters have and then redistribute that wealth. And distribute it to those who, according to the Manmohan Singh government, have the first right to Muslim resources, Modi had said. Modi was referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark, which he said advocated demand for resources first for Muslims. Certainly, a clarification from the PMO available in the archives suggests that former Prime Minister Singh had spoken about all underprivileged sections, including SCs, STs, women, children and minorities, especially Muslims . The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to BJP president JP Nadda, accusing him of opposition claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a controversial speech in Banswara. The poll panel on Monday sought Nadda's response to the complaints filed by the Congress, CPI, CPI(ML) and civil society groups. Read: PM Narendra Modi says Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance law to save taxes Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Modi seeking time to explain the party's manifesto in person. In his two-page letter, he told the Prime Minister that he was being misinformed by his advisors about things which are not even written in the 'Nyay Patra'. “It has become your habit to take a few words out of context and create community division. You are undermining the dignity of the President by speaking in this manner,” he said. “You are misinformed by your advisors on things which are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that as the Prime Minister of the country , you do “I will not make any false statement,” he added.

