Blinken meets with top Chinese diplomat in Beijing





Beijing Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart Friday, capping a trip that included a basketball game and a conversation with Chinese students with a larger effort to curb China's support for Russian defense industry. Relations have improved significantly since Blinken's last visit 10 months ago, after the transit of Chinese spy balloons through the United States sparked an unusually broad national backlash against China's espionage activities. Since then, conversations have become much more routine, allowing the world's two largest economies and rival superpowers to begin managing their strained but interdependent relationship again. Blinken began more than six hours of planned meetings with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Friday morning, giving both sides ample time to air their differences on a host of issues, including reviving military-to-military talks and frosty relations. of China with Taiwan. Beijing has also complained about U.S. efforts to deny China access to advanced semiconductors that would enable it to advance in artificial intelligence that could have military applications. America's top diplomat will also likely meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although such conversations are usually cut off only at the last minute. Xi and President Biden spoke on the phone earlier this month and clashed over export controls, which the Biden administration views as necessary to prevent U.S. technology from harming U.S. security and Beijing complains that it is simply an effort to restrict its economic growth. I look forward in these discussions to being very clear, very direct about where we have differences and where the United States stands, Blinken said Friday at the start of meetings with Wang. He called U.S.-China trade the most important relationship in the world, I think for both of us. Welcoming Blinken to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Wang offered a cautious assessment of the discussions. Overall, Sino-U.S. relations are beginning to stabilize, he told Blinken. This is well received by both of us. But, Wang said, negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop, and the relationship faces all kinds of disturbances. China's reasonable development rights have been unreasonably suppressed, and our core interests are facing challenges. He warned against engaging in rivalry and confrontation, or even sliding into conflict. The two sides held intense exchanges over Beijing's support for Russia's war against Ukraine by selling dual-use raw materials and technologies to Russia's defense industry. The Biden administration has tried to consolidate a strategy alongside Europe to send a common message to Chinese leaders to reduce their support. How successful this will be remains unclear. As the United States threatens to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum, Chinese leaders appear reluctant to make concessions elsewhere in the relationship. And although Europe seems to have broadly approved Washington's vision, some European countries, notably Germany, still have a more conciliatory approach. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Beijing last week to meet senior Chinese leaders, part of an effort to notably strengthen trade ties. Blinken spoke Thursday about the need for direct engagement, sustained engagement, talking to each other, exposing our differences that are real, seeking to overcome them, as well as looking for ways to cooperate. We have an obligation to our people and, indeed, an obligation to the world, to manage relations between our two countries responsibly, he said in a meeting with Shanghai Communist Party Secretary, Chen Jining.

