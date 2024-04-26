Congress gave backdoor Muslim quota to Karnataka: PM Modi | News from India







He said when the Constitution was framed, to protect the unity and integrity of the country, it was decided that there would be no reservations based on religion. He said the Congress's decision to declare all Muslims in Karnataka as backward, on par with OBCs, was against the interests of the backward classes.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was against any religious reservation, but the Congress stabbed him in the back, the Prime Minister said. Reservation for Muslims was illegal. It is a wake-up call for OBC communities across the country, he said. BHOPAL: PM Modi accused on Thursday Congress to include Muslims as a whole in OBC List in Karnataka through the back door and promoting reservation on religious lines in violation of the Constitution.He said when the Constitution was framed, to protect the unity and integrity of the country, it was decided that there would be no reservations based on religion. He said the Congress's decision to declare all Muslims in Karnataka as backward, on par with OBCs, was against the interests of the backward classes.Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was against any religious reservation, but the Congress stabbed him in the back, the Prime Minister said. Reservation for Muslims was illegal. It is a wake-up call for OBC communities across the country, he said. Responding to Modis' statement, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote on This is not something that is done now. It was based on the reports of the Backward Classes Commissions. This reserve has been in place for three decades.

Neither the BJP government previously in power in the state nor the Union government led by Narendra Modi, in power for 10 years, have questioned this reservation. Moreover, no one, including the BJP, has challenged it in court, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

He was reacting to a comment made by Prime Minister Modi during a reservation in Karnataka. Overnight, all Muslims, regardless of their wealth or social status, were made OBCs by signing a piece of paper. The reservation rights of OBCs were clandestinely and illegally snatched away and given to Muslims. This went against the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Prime Minister told Morena on his second day of election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairman Hansraj Ahir took cognizance of the matter and summoned the Karnataka Chief Secretary for not submitting the report based on which the Muslims were included in the OBC category for reasons of religion.

In Morena, Modi relentlessly attacked the Congress. The Congress wants to implement the Karnataka model across the country. The Congress hatched a conspiracy against the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Backward Classes. On December 19, 2011, under the Congress-led UPA regime, the Union government presented a note in the cabinet meeting to reduce the OBC reservation by 27% and make way for quota based on religion. Two days later, the government issued an order which was later set aside by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Congress approached the Supreme Court but got no relief, he said.

The 2014 Congress manifesto spoke of religion-based reservations in employment and education and it is influenced by the Muslim League. They said they would pass a law on this, if necessary. OBCs, Dalits and tribals have woken up. They realized that their future generations would be ruined, so they rejected Congress and ground its schemes into dust. Yet they have not learned and are trying new schemes. If the Congress wins, it will take away reservation rights from OBCs and hand them over to its preferred vote bank, he added.

Modi said that at the time of Independence, the Congress accepted partition on religious grounds. Instead of cutting the chains that bound Ma Bharti's wrists, they cut off her arms. They have divided the country but are still unwilling to fix it. Congress believes this is the easiest route to obtaining benefits. Even today, Congress is worried about the presidency. And to obtain this chair, they adopt various stratagems. They want to deceive millions of people, destroy the future of the country by making religious appeasement a pawn, he said.

The BJP operates under the motto sabka saath, sabka vikas. During the Covid crisis, there was no discrimination based on caste or religion when 80 million needy people received free rations. Have you ever heard a complaint that a Muslim brother living in the village was not receiving rations? The BJP government gave 4 crore housing units to the poor without any discrimination and provided tap water to 11 crore households. Every community should receive these benefits equally, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/congress-gave-muslims-quota-via-backdoor-in-karnataka-pm-modi/articleshow/109604031.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos