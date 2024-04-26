Underestimating Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump is a historic mistake





Prosecutors are off to a good start in Donald Trump's trial in Manhattan. Their evidence seeks to prove that the former president committed crimes by falsifying business records to conceal a 2016 pre-election payment intended to keep silent women who would have otherwise revealed some of his sex scandals before that presidential election.

Some critics, including very smart legal scholars who don't like Trump, don't like this case. Jed Shugerman, a professor at Boston University Law School — who previously described to Salon “Trump abuses” at the Justice Department as “using the prosecutorial system to reward your political allies and punish your opponents” — raised a major problem with the first criminal case against Trump to go to trial in an April 23 New York Times guest essay:

After listening to the prosecutors' opening statement Monday, I continue to believe that the Manhattan district attorney made a historic mistake. Their vague allegations of “a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election” have me more concerned than ever about their unprecedented use of state law and their continued avoidance of specifying an election crime or valid theory of fraud.

Shugerman then publicly accused prosecutors of engaging in “prosecutorial ethics embarrassment and seemingly selective prosecution.” But if you want to call the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump for election interference a “historic mistake,” you need to make your case as airtight as possible. Unfortunately, those contained in Professor Shugerman's essay are not even legally compelling.

Let's leave aside his description of the prosecution's opening statement as “vague.” That's not how Trump's former impeachment lawyer, Norm Eisen, reported it in the courtroom for CNN, nor how reporters at the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The heart of Shugerman's flawed argument is that he sees “three red flags raising concerns about selective appellate prosecution” because of the “unprecedented” way the grand jury used the law in question – New York Penal Code §175.10 – to charge Trump. with a crime. This offense – falsifying business records – only becomes a crime when committed with “the intent to commit or conceal another crime.”

As former prosecutors and current defense attorneys, we know that the claim of selective prosecution is notoriously difficult for defendants to prove. Judge Juan Merchan, the veteran judge presiding over the trial, rejected Trump's request, finding that he had not met the burden of showing that the prosecutor had discriminated against him by not prosecuting anyone else in a similar situation.

The reasoning is not mentioned in Shugerman's Times essay, but it is a necessary element of proving selective prosecution in New York. Merchan also found that prosecutors demonstrated that they had filed numerous other actions accusing the defendants of “falsifying business records with the intent to commit or conceal the commission of another crime.”

But, Shugerman writes, there is “no prior case of a state prosecutor relying on federal campaign law, either as a direct crime or as an underlying crime.” This, he says, is a “sign of overcoming”.

Wait! Is the case unprecedented? Now, that’s an understatement!

Have we ever had a New York presidential candidate against whom prosecutors assembled strong evidence of falsifying information in business records to cover up a scandal while he was on his way to election victory? Have we ever had such a man seeking voter approval for a return to the White House?

Rather than overbreadth, a new use of the law here is the sign of a prosecutor ready to extend the law to a new factual situation against which society has the right and duty to protect itself. This is especially true when it comes to holding accountable someone whose company was already convicted by another jury of criminal tax evasion and falsifying business records, and who was convicted of having committed massive civil fraud against the State.

Shugerman also points out that there is no other case in New York that justifies the use of a law from another jurisdiction – federal law in this case – as an “other crime.” It's not enough, he said, that prosecutors cited several parallel laws in New York. appellate court decisions – those supporting the use of crimes from other jurisdictions to satisfy the “other crime” element in various New York State criminal statutes.

Why not? The extension of parallel situations is precisely the type of reasoning on which law is built. Whenever new fact patterns appear, the law operates by analogy from the contexts in which it is established. That's why Judge Merchan approved it.

Next, Shugerman says that a jury instruction approving the use of the federal law violation as an “other crime” in another §175.10 case “does not count” as precedent. Technically correct, but what this instruction shows is that another New York trial judge in a different case reached the same result that Judge Merchan reached here. This sounds like support for his decision and guidance for others in analyzing whether prosecutors are making “a historic mistake.”

The Boston University professor also takes issue with the Manhattan district attorney's use of federal election law because, he says, the reliance on Trump's alleged violation of state election law is flawed. He argues that state election law applies only to “public officials” and that “statutory definitions of 'public office' appear to limit those statutes to state and local races.”

But the essay omits the reasons on which Judge Merchan rejected this argument. New York State election law, he writes, explicitly states that it “governs the conduct of all elections in which voters in the State of New York may vote for the purpose of electing no any individual to a position in a party or to nominate or elect an individual to any position”. any federal state, state, [or local] desk . . . “.

Additionally, Shugerman attacks the prosecutor's theory of election interference. He contends that there is no precedent for satisfying the statutory requirement of “intent to defraud” by alleging that the defendant intended to defraud the general public. Shugerman says that “a conviction based on this statement may not survive a state appeal.”

Once again, one might wonder why. In the world of threats to democracy, a candidate's intent to defraud voters, if proven, is perhaps the most serious intent to defraud imaginable. Trump is accused of seeking to deprive Americans, through deception, of information that most would have wanted to know about a candidate before deciding whether to nominate him president. The law is wise enough to take into account this element of crime against democracy.

