Prosecutors finally reveal their strategy against Donald Trump.

In April 2023, when a Manhattan grand jury filed the first criminal indictment against a U.S. president in the nation's history, the 34 counts of falsifying business records brought against Donald J. Trump landed with a dull noise. With the grand jury's deliberations mostly kept secret, there were all sorts of elaborate theories about the case that District Attorney Alvin Bragg might be constructing. Would Trump be charged with financial crimes for his alleged embezzlement with major banks? Or maybe tax crimes? Or maybe something even more exotic that the public didn't yet know about?

No. Instead, Bragg accused Trump of filing false business documents in connection with Stormy Daniels' hush money scheme that had already been exposed and examined from every possible angle five years prior. Trump complained that this anti-Trump Democratic prosecutor is restarting a zombie case to get him. And the press, perhaps bored, was also somewhat disappointed. We already knew about this particular drama!

To make matters worse, legal analysts noted that Bragg refused to provide in his indictment or at his press conference a single detail about the crime Trump allegedly committed alongside the false documents charge that could raise the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony. Speculation that Bragg did not own the goods grew.

Now, these charges are the first to go to trial. Trump has been in court since last Monday. And Braggs' team of prosecutors has finally begun to explain how they will sell this complex case to jurors: not by presenting it as a specifically illegal document misclassification, but by reducing it to a criminal conspiracy to illegally manipulate voters and win the 2016 elections.

The word conspiracy was not a prominent feature of Braggs' pretrial legal filings. But it came up several times during the first two days of presentation to the jury this week. The idea of ​​conspiracy was so central to the prosecution's case and perhaps so disturbing that Trump's defense team even tried to get prosecutors to stop using the word.

We understand why they would do that. Taking part in a criminal conspiracy seems much worse than allegedly violating byzantine campaign finance laws that no one really understands and wouldn't normally even be enforced properly anyway.

This alleged conspiracy goes something like this: Trump, along with, among others, Michael Cohen and David Pecker, former CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirers, formed a scheme to cover up stories potentially damaging to Trump as he campaigned for the Republican nomination and general election. The resulting scheme constituted an illegal in-kind donation to his campaign that was never reported. As part of the alleged conspiracy, Cohen paid Stormy Daniels not to tell her story about an alleged affair with Trump, at Trump's request and for the benefit of the campaign. Trump filed false documents when he reimbursed Cohen. Cohen has even already served prison time after admitting this as a campaign finance violation! In other words, it is not unimportant or already criminal overzealousness.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelos opened his arguments largely on an August 2015 meeting between Trump, Cohen and Pecker, who was also the prosecution's first witness against Trump. During this period, the word conspiracy came up several times. The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election, Colangelo argued. Then he covered up this criminal conspiracy by lying again and again in his business records in New York. Colangelo talked about conspiracy more than a dozen times during this opening argument. Colangelo described the August 2015 Trump Tower meeting between Trump, Cohen and Pecker as the keystone of the project. These three men formed a conspiracy at that meeting to influence the presidential election by covering up negative information about Mr. Trump in order to help him get elected, Colangelo said.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche's opening argument took direct aim at this new characterization of Trump's alleged crimes. You will hear and see that there are 34 counts in this indictment. Conspiracy is not part of it, Blanche argued, recalling the wording of this initial indictment, vanilla. President Trump is not accused of any conspiracy.

The problem for Trump's legal team is that it doesn't matter what Trump was initially accused of, because a business records offense requires proof of another crime and in this case that crime appears to be an alleged conspiracy to violate electoral law. (However, this apparent vagueness could very well be a problem for prosecutors and a boon for Trump on appeal as well.)

At one point in Tuesday's testimony, the prosecution tried to add that 2016 Trump campaign chairman Steve Bannon might also have conspired with Pecker. Defense attorney Emil Bove objected and complained to the judge that the entire questioning of the co-conspirators should be inadmissible because the plot was never charged, meaning the defense was therefore not sufficiently informed of who could be considered a co-conspirator.

But prosecutor Joshua Steinglass intervened to assert that there were conspiratorial terms in one of the electoral laws in question, which encouraged his teams to use the word fair game. Justice Merchan agreed. The problem for the defense is that the conspiracy seems worse than friends working together to influence an election.

That's exactly how it happened during Peckers' testimony. Much of the introductory testimony seemed boring or repetitive. Prosecutors needed to lay the groundwork for the importance of Pecker's testimony. But then prosecutors presented a series of opening exhibits demonstrating some of the fruits of the conspiracy, including National Enquirer headlines praising Donald Trump and trashing Trump's primary opponents. Pecker confirmed in his testimony that he had published these titles through Cohen to obtain his input, and that Cohen had even directly provided other titles to him. These headlines? They're somewhat surprising and frankly mostly concern sexual indiscretions: bungling surgeon Ben Carson left a sponge in a patient's brain; Perverted sex actress: Ted Cruz humiliated by porn star; Ted Cruz Sex Scandal5 Secret Mistresses; Donald Trump blames Ted Cruz's father for photo with assassin JFK; Family man Marco Rubios loves to stun kids! Pecker also testified that all of this was done in coordination with Cohen and, by extension, Trump in order to boost the campaign.

After the Republican debate and based on the success of some of the other candidates, I got a call from Michael Cohen and he was directing me and directing [National Enquirer editor-in-chief] Dylan Howard asked which candidate and which direction we should take, Pecker testified.

We would add content based on some information that Michael Cohen had, Pecker continued. Michael Cohen would call me and say, “We would like you to publish negative articles on a certain candidate, let's say it's on Ted Cruz, and then he would send me information on Ted Cruz, or on Ben Carson, or on Marco. Rubio, and that was the basis of our story and then we would embellish it from there.

What turned this seedy deal with a semblance of journalism into a definitive, provable crime, prosecutors say, was the agreement to pay sources to kill their stories rather than publish them, something Pecker said never done before covering the 2016 election. Pecker testified that he also did this with a doorman peddling a false story about an illegitimate child Trump had with a Trump Tower maid, because the Trump campaign didn't want the story exposed even if it was false. He is expected to testify that he also carried out this catch-and-kill plan with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who alleged she had a year-long affair with the former president and that he was asked to do it with Stormy Daniels as well.

We haven't heard how Trump's legal team plans to counter Pecker's testimony during cross-examination, but that is expected to happen Thursday or Friday. The defense will most likely attempt to portray Pecker as a sleazeball who betrayed his friend, a rat in Trump's parlance, to save his own skin. Also expect the defense to describe the unusual cooperative agreement Trump struck with Pecker as typical of relationships between journalists and sources, which often involve journalists trying to curry favor with the people they cover in exchange for information.

This was not a normal journalist-source relationship. These do not usually involve the exchange of large sums of money! And while at one point Pecker seemed to suggest that the relationship was mutually beneficial because it boosted newsstand sales, and was therefore honest, that won't be a golden ticket either because Pecker couldn't explain how killing juicy negative stories about Trump could possibly increase his newsstand sales.

Peckers' testimony continues Thursday and Friday.

