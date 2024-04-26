Politics
What is the CAA, the activist-led group in the Met Police anti-Semitism row? | Anti-Semitism
Who is the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism?
The group, led by Gideon Falter, was founded in response to the 2014 Israel-Gaza offensive, by a group of activists concerned about rising anti-Semitism and who believed that some Jewish community organizations such as the Board of Deputies were not doing enough to fight robustly. fight against anti-Semitism during demonstrations and in the media.
Its first protest was against the Tricycle Theater in London, which had canceled its staging of the British Jewish film festival despite it being partly funded by the Israeli embassy, although the theater had initially offered to find alternative funding.
The group has organized a number of protests against anti-Semitism as well as counter-protests during the pro-Palestinian marches that followed the Israeli offensive in Gaza following the October 7 attacks. Politicians including Boris Johnson attended a CAA-organized march against anti-Semitism last year, with tens of thousands of participants, amid a rise in the number of anti-Semitic attacks.
Naamod, the Jewish group campaigning for a ceasefire in Gaza, said it would not participate in the march, saying it pitted Jewish security against Palestinian freedom.
How did the group gain notoriety?
The CAA was a key organizer against Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labor Party and campaigned on the handling of complaints of anti-Semitism during his term, organizing numerous protests outside Labor Party headquarters.
The group, alongside the Jewish Labor Movement, made the complaints which triggered an investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission into Labor antisemitism, which concluded the party had broken the law.
Since the investigation, the group has made complaints against individual Labor MPs, including deputy leader Angela Rayner.
The group also uses the courts to secure convictions for anti-Semitic hate speech, including a private prosecution of Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz.
Is it a political group?
The CAA has worked with MPs from different parties and is a registered charity, but a number of MPs and external groups have expressed concerns about its political activity.
The group continued to strongly criticize the Labor Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer, including the Labor leaders' visit to the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.
Two prominent Jewish parliamentarians, Margaret Hodge and Ruth Smeeth, have criticized the CAA's approach. I'm fed up with the CAA using anti-semitism as a front to attack Labour. It's time to call them out for what they really are, Hodge tweeted after Starmers' memorial visit. More concerned with undermining the Labor Party than stamping out anti-Semitism. The CAA said it files complaints against anti-Semites of all backgrounds.
There are also reportedly tensions with Jewish community organizations such as the Board of Deputies and the anti-Semitism watchdog, the Community Security Trust, which some CAA supporters believe did not sufficiently support Falters' efforts. The CAA claims to have good cooperative relations with CST.
What happened during last weekend's protests?
Footage released by CAA last Friday showed Falter being told by a police officer that his openly Jewish appearance risked antagonizing pro-Palestinian protesters.
In the initial clip, Falter, who was wearing a yarmulke, is blocked by an officer who says: You are openly Jewish, this is a pro-Palestinian march, I'm not accusing you of anything but I'm worried about the reaction to this walk. your presence. Falter was offered a police escort around the protesters and told that if he chose to participate in the march he would be arrested for violating the peace.
The conversation with the officer led to widespread condemnation and calls for the resignation of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, and Jewish community bodies expressed significant concern. Louise Casey, author of a major study of the Met Police, has described the Metropolitan Police's handling of communications as absolutely horrible. Can it be worse if you're Jewish and live in London?
A longer version of the clip released later shows the officer explaining to Falter that his approach was informed by the fact that he knew he had already deliberately walked out in the middle of the march and was therefore seeking to thwart that.
John Mann, the government's anti-Semitism czar, said Falter had been quite explicit about his intentions during the protest. There is no ambiguity in what he does, he told the BBC, claiming that he had been blocked by the CAA on social media platform X and that they were not playing properly.
The CST, the main anti-Semitism watchdog, said that while it condemned the language used by police, it had confidence in the Met to protect London's Jews.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/apr/26/who-is-the-caa-gideon-falter-met-police-openly-jewish-antisemitism-row
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is the CAA, the activist-led group in the Met Police anti-Semitism row? | Anti-Semitism
- Jokowi revives the sugar cane industry in Papua: who will invest?
- Best bets for C2E2 for 2024, from people-watching to prom
- 16 Flowy and Flattering Mother's Day Dresses to Shop at Up to 70% Off
- Lucas Black prioritizes God and his family over his Hollywood career
- Comsports triumphs in Business Houses Table Tennis
- University of Surrey leads new cancer research
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi reinforces our democratic message to voters as phase 2 begins
- Jazz band plays Friday at Crystal Theater | News, Sports, Jobs
- Prosecutors finally reveal their strategy against Donald Trump.
- Students Walk and Dance on the Catwalk at the Pan-Asian Fashion Show – The Bowdoin Orient
- The end of non-compete agreements is a career earthquake in technology – the computer world