What is the CAA, the activist-led group in the Met Police anti-Semitism row? | Anti-Semitism

Who is the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism?

The group, led by Gideon Falter, was founded in response to the 2014 Israel-Gaza offensive, by a group of activists concerned about rising anti-Semitism and who believed that some Jewish community organizations such as the Board of Deputies were not doing enough to fight robustly. fight against anti-Semitism during demonstrations and in the media.

Its first protest was against the Tricycle Theater in London, which had canceled its staging of the British Jewish film festival despite it being partly funded by the Israeli embassy, ​​although the theater had initially offered to find alternative funding.

The group has organized a number of protests against anti-Semitism as well as counter-protests during the pro-Palestinian marches that followed the Israeli offensive in Gaza following the October 7 attacks. Politicians including Boris Johnson attended a CAA-organized march against anti-Semitism last year, with tens of thousands of participants, amid a rise in the number of anti-Semitic attacks.

Naamod, the Jewish group campaigning for a ceasefire in Gaza, said it would not participate in the march, saying it pitted Jewish security against Palestinian freedom.

How did the group gain notoriety?

The CAA was a key organizer against Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labor Party and campaigned on the handling of complaints of anti-Semitism during his term, organizing numerous protests outside Labor Party headquarters.

The group, alongside the Jewish Labor Movement, made the complaints which triggered an investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission into Labor antisemitism, which concluded the party had broken the law.

Since the investigation, the group has made complaints against individual Labor MPs, including deputy leader Angela Rayner.

The group also uses the courts to secure convictions for anti-Semitic hate speech, including a private prosecution of Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz.

Is it a political group?

The CAA has worked with MPs from different parties and is a registered charity, but a number of MPs and external groups have expressed concerns about its political activity.

The group continued to strongly criticize the Labor Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer, including the Labor leaders' visit to the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

Two prominent Jewish parliamentarians, Margaret Hodge and Ruth Smeeth, have criticized the CAA's approach. I'm fed up with the CAA using anti-semitism as a front to attack Labour. It's time to call them out for what they really are, Hodge tweeted after Starmers' memorial visit. More concerned with undermining the Labor Party than stamping out anti-Semitism. The CAA said it files complaints against anti-Semites of all backgrounds.

There are also reportedly tensions with Jewish community organizations such as the Board of Deputies and the anti-Semitism watchdog, the Community Security Trust, which some CAA supporters believe did not sufficiently support Falters' efforts. The CAA claims to have good cooperative relations with CST.

What happened during last weekend's protests?

Footage released by CAA last Friday showed Falter being told by a police officer that his openly Jewish appearance risked antagonizing pro-Palestinian protesters.

In the initial clip, Falter, who was wearing a yarmulke, is blocked by an officer who says: You are openly Jewish, this is a pro-Palestinian march, I'm not accusing you of anything but I'm worried about the reaction to this walk. your presence. Falter was offered a police escort around the protesters and told that if he chose to participate in the march he would be arrested for violating the peace.

The conversation with the officer led to widespread condemnation and calls for the resignation of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, and Jewish community bodies expressed significant concern. Louise Casey, author of a major study of the Met Police, has described the Metropolitan Police's handling of communications as absolutely horrible. Can it be worse if you're Jewish and live in London?

A longer version of the clip released later shows the officer explaining to Falter that his approach was informed by the fact that he knew he had already deliberately walked out in the middle of the march and was therefore seeking to thwart that.

John Mann, the government's anti-Semitism czar, said Falter had been quite explicit about his intentions during the protest. There is no ambiguity in what he does, he told the BBC, claiming that he had been blocked by the CAA on social media platform X and that they were not playing properly.

The CST, the main anti-Semitism watchdog, said that while it condemned the language used by police, it had confidence in the Met to protect London's Jews.