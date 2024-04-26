President Erdoğan and Kazakh Prime Minister Bektenov hold talks in Ankara





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments on Thursday. Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uralolu, Minister of Commerce Mer Bolat and Erdoans Chief Advisor Akif aatay Kl were present at a closed-door meeting. “The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Trkiye and Kazakhstan, regional and global issues, Israeli attacks on Gaza and the recent situation in the region,” the Presidential Communications Directorate said on X. Stressing that the Israeli government is trying to intensify conflicts in the region, Erdoan stressed the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and enhanced collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States to facilitate peace. humanitarian aid to Gaza. “President Erdoan also said that it is important to develop relations with Kazakhstan in the areas of counter-terrorism, economy and other areas, including the defense industry,” added The direction. Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 last year, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 people. More than six months after the start of Israel's war, large swaths of Gaza lie in ruins and 85% of the enclave's population has been forced into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of essential goods such as food. and medications. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. Kazakhstan is one of Trkiye's main economic and political allies in Central Asia, as Ankara strives to strengthen cooperation with Turkish states in the region. In 2009, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement and subsequently established a high-level strategic cooperation council. Over time, the volume of trade increased between the countries while Turkish investments in Kazakhstan proliferated, particularly in the construction sector. Kazakhstan has also been host to negotiations in neighboring Syria's Trkiye, as countries seek a peaceful solution to the country's civil war. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Trkiye has sought closer ties with Turkic-speaking states in Central Asia, such as Kazakhstan. In 2009, Trkiye and Kazakhstan signed a strategic partnership agreement which allowed Trkiye to become one of Kazakhstan's most important political and economic partners in the region. Bilateral relations between the two countries cover various aspects such as trade, investment, culture, tourism, health, education and military issues, all of which are areas of cooperation developed on the basis of mutual benefit. .

