Politics
Notice to BJP and Congress over poll violation complaints against PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi
The Election Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, days after the two rivals traded allegations of model code violations in the election speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.
The poll panel – whose response was awaited as a litmus test on the conduct of free and fair elections in the country – sought a response from the presidents of the two parties – JP Nadda of the BJP and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress – at 11am on Monday April 29.
Significantly, neither notice names the senior leaders against whom complaints have been filed, i.e. the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi. Additionally, each notice contained copies of the rival's complaint.
It is also significant that, for the first time, party leaders were held accountable for violations committed during a campaign speech. This falls under Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, which allows parties to appoint “star campaigners” and they have therefore been asked to regulate their speeches.
In a two-page statement released this morning, the ECI said “'star campaigners' (Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi have been listed as such) should contribute to a better quality of discourse… which is sometimes distorted in speech. heat of competitions at local level.
The ECI said it is “of the considered view that parties will have to take primary and increasing responsibility for the conduct of their candidates in general, and star campaigners in particular.”
“The campaign speeches of those in high office have more serious consequences.”
The EC also said that “while star campaigners will continue to remain responsible for speeches delivered, the commission will approach the presidents/party leaders on a case-by-case basis.”
Sources also highlighted the transgressions of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP's Dilip Ghosh at the start of this election season. In both cases, the Electoral Commission – which ruled that the two men had committed “small-scale personal attacks” – issued notices of censure directly to the leaders in question.
READ | Poll body warns BJP, Congress leaders against making derogatory remarks
Sources said that in the above two cases also, the BJP and Congress leaders have also received notices.
In this case, the poll panel told the Congress and the BJP that “…while your party is a national party and is therefore supposed to be the standard bearer of political and campaign discourse, and that as such, it also sets high standards for compliance. of the model code of conduct.
READ | Congress files complaint with EC against PM's remarks on manifesto
The Congress has complained about the Prime Minister's weekend speech in Banswara, Rajasthan, in which he referred to Muslims and said the opposition party was planning to “redistribute wealth to infiltrators”. The party also complained that Mr. Modi called his manifesto a “brand of the Muslim League” and alleged that he planned to divide the country if he won the elections.
READ | After PM says 'Congress will distribute assets among infiltrators'
“It completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League, and whatever is left is completely dominated by the leftists,” the Prime Minister had said while talking about the Congress manifesto.
Mr Modi, who delivered an election speech in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, earlier in the day, was in action in Agra hours later, where he doubled down on his “Muslim League brand” stunt.
Two days earlier, the BJP had filed a counter-complaint, claiming that Mr Gandhi had made “mocking and obnoxious remarks” against the prime minister. The reference was to a speech given by the Congress leader at Kottayam in Kerala, in which he said “…how can you tell the people of Tamil Nadu not to speak Tamil (and) the people of Kerala not to not speak Malayalam…BJP does this with language, location, caste and religion…every chance it gets, it divides the country…”
The BJP called Mr. Gandhi a “habitual offender” and also accused Congress leader Mr. Kharge of “grossly misleading voters by declaring that the BJP would amend the Constitution if it won…”
Last March, while announcing the dates for the elections in seven phases, the EC had warned politicians not to cross the “red line” during campaigning. The poll panel told political parties it was putting them “on notice” and said it was their responsibility to inform their star campaigners about the guidelines.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections began last week on April 19 and will be held for 44 days until June 1. The vote will take place in seven phases, with the second scheduled for tomorrow. The results will be known on June 4.
