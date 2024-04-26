



By Serena Barker-Singh, political correspondent The battle for a city that no one wants. Sky News reports that Grimsby, in the run-up to the general election, is one of its target towns – a key constituency favored by both the Conservatives and Labor – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes. But it turns out Grimsby doesn't really want it. It hasn't always been a city shrouded in apathy. In 2016, 70% of residents voted to leave the EU – one of the highest results in the country – and in the 2019 election the constituency turned conservative for the first time since the Second War worldwide. But five years later, a Sky News poll found that since then the number of people saying they “almost never” trust the British government to put the needs of the nation ahead of their own party's interests almost doubled – from 26% to 49%. It’s a dark but bleak view. Voters described both leaders as uninspiring and irrelevant. When asked what they thought of the current Prime Minister, words like “weak” and “high performer” were used. Voters couldn't make up their minds on the Labor leader, saying they were unsure of him or his policies. The lack of a clear dividing line between the two parties could be a problem in the general election, especially as both parties attempted to show a bit more of a lead this week ahead of a full-fledged election campaign . Labor showed a hint of more radical politics, with its announcement to nationalize the railways within five years. But have they waited a little too long to impress the people of Grimsby? The Conservatives have ratified their policy in Rwanda, but voters here haven't been very enthusiastic about that either, with one audience member tonight proclaiming that they care much more about housing and the environment. They asked: why is Rwanda at the center of political debate and a policy that does not really interest us? Apathy could prevail in this election.

