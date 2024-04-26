Erdogan to meet Biden at the White House in May





(Bloomberg) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, according to people familiar with the matter. Erdogan's imminent visit to Washington comes as the war between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza and after Iran and Israel attacked each other, raising fears that a broader conflict in the Middle East is approaching . The two leaders also meet at a delicate moment in their political careers. Biden faces a rematch with his 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump, in the November election. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll this week found Biden leading in just one of the seven states most likely to determine the outcome. Late last month, Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003, suffered an embarrassing defeat in municipal elections, with voters across the country turning against his AK party. Although it is not easy to draw parallels, in both countries inflation has contributed to a sense of gloom and anger toward the governments in power. Read more: Turkey appears to back Rutte for NATO chief post after Erdogan meeting Erdogan, however, continues to play a leading role on the international scene. On Friday, for example, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte plans to travel to Istanbul to seek support from the Turkish president to become NATO's next secretary general. Last weekend, Erdogan met with Hamas' political leader to discuss a possible permanent ceasefire and accelerated humanitarian aid to Gaza. Unlike the United States and the European Union, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Earlier this year, Turkey resolved a dispute with the United States that delayed the sale of F-16 fighter jets. In a delicately orchestrated deal, Ankara agreed to support Sweden's NATO membership and Greece to buy fighters from the United States. Biden explicitly made Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership a precondition for the sale of the F-16 jets. Greece and Turkey, although both NATO members, have long been regional rivals and their governments recently signed a deal aimed at fostering friendly relations after generations of acrimony. 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/turkey-s-erdogan-will-meet-with-biden-at-white-house-in-may-1.2065481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos