China's foreign minister says Blinken's relationship with US could fall into downward spiral | US News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the United States that recent improvements in relations between the two countries are being undermined by disruptions that could send them back into a downward spiral leading to rivalry, confrontation and even conflict. conflict.

Wang was speaking at the start of a meeting in Beijing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a time of renewed tension in relations between the superpowers.

Blinken's three-day visit to China comes five months after a largely successful summit between US and Chinese leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, which was followed by a reduction in tensions on Taiwan, the restoration of military and bilateral contacts between the two countries. cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

But the United States is now threatening sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Russia's defense industry and is considering imposing tariffs over what Washington sees as Chinese manufacturing overcapacity. The Biden administration has also strengthened export controls on advanced computer chips.

While Blinken was on his way to China, Congress passed a law that would ban social media platform TikTok within a year in the United States if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, did not sell its stake and provide billions of dollars in aid to the system. Indo-Pacific which would greatly benefit Taiwan.

At the start of what was expected to be a series of six-hour meetings between the U.S. and Chinese delegations at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, Wang suggested that bilateral relations were at a turning point. Since the Biden-Xi summit in San Francisco in November, he said the situation was beginning to stabilize through increased dialogue and cooperation.

This is welcomed by our two peoples and the international community, Wang said through an official interpreter. But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all kinds of disturbances.

China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges, he said. Should China and the United States continue on the right path toward stability or return to a downward spiral?

This is a major issue for our two countries, which tests our sincerity and capability, Wang added, warning the United States not to encroach on China's red lines regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Should our two sides lead international cooperation on global issues and achieve a win-win result for all, or engage in rivalry and confrontation, or even descend into conflict, which would be a lose-lose situation for all? ? » asked Wang. The international community is awaiting our response.

In response, Blinken said he welcomed the opportunity to have face-to-face discussions to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.

This is truly a shared responsibility that we have, not only to our own people, but also to people around the world, given the impact that the relationship between our countries has around the world, Blinken said .

It is important to demonstrate that we are responsibly managing the most important relationship in the world for both of us.

Blinken is also expected to meet with President Xi on Friday, although Beijing usually only confirms such meetings at the last minute.

U.S. officials say there has been relative calm in the Taiwan Strait since the Biden-Xi summit, following a period of high tension in which Chinese warships and aircraft regularly approached Taiwan. However, at the same time, friction has increased in the South China Sea between China, which claims sovereignty over most of the sea, and neighboring countries, particularly the Philippines, allies of the United States.

One of the key topics of the Beijing negotiations will be cooperation in the fight against narcotics. At the November summit, China took some steps to curb the supply of precursor chemicals and equipment used by traffickers to make the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 49. However, Washington fears that these measures will not be taken. taken by Beijing have only been symbolic and have not yet had much effect.

Blinken, accompanied in Beijing by Todd Robinson, assistant secretary of state for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, is calling for more consistent police action against Chinese suppliers.

The secretary of state also came to deliver a message that Chinese companies could soon face sanctions from the United States and its European allies for selling weapons components and dual-use equipment to the Russian arms industry, which is rebuilding and modernizing to fuel Vladimir Putin's efforts. conquer Ukraine. China has ignored calls to curb such exports, calling them foreign interference in trade relations between China and a close strategic partner.