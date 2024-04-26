Congress trying to break into women's lockers, says PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Agra on April 25, 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the INDIA bloc and the Congress in particular for allegedly trying to peer into the cupboards and lockers of sisters and mothers. He said the Congress election manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League, with a unidirectional focus on strengthening its electoral base. Addressing an election rally in Agra, Mr Modi said: “The Shehzadas X-ray machine of the Congress party is looking into the records of my mothers and sisters. Why should this be allowed? He accused the opposition parties of seeking to systematically plunder and plunder the people. Virasat (ancestral property). These people aim to confiscate 55% of this property from you, leaving you with only 45%. Are you going to allow this to happen? he asked the assembled. Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates – April 25 Mr. Modi also accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to introduce religion-based reservations while denying Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities their due. Our nation's Constitution and judicial system prevented Congress from pursuing such a conspiracy. Today, the Congress is playing dirty tricks aimed at misleading OBCs, SCs and STs by deciding to introduce reservations restricting the rights of these marginalized groups, he said. The Prime Minister added that although he is working hard to realize the dream of social justice envisioned by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the opposition governments have done nothing for these social groups. Since Independence, Congress governments have misled voters from OBC, SC and ST communities only in the name of social justice. It is the BJP and Modi who are working day and night to realize the ideas of Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule, Mr. Modi said. Asking why INDIA bloc parties had rejected the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister said they had disrespected Lord Ram. The Congress, SP and other parties declined the invitation to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, confirming that they have no respect for the tradition of our nation. After 500 years, the dream of a grand Ram temple comes true in Ayodhya. People from across India and abroad celebrated it as a festival, but the Congress tried its best to stop construction in Ayodhya. When the people of the country built such a great temple and forgave all your [Congress] mistakes invited you to the consecration ceremony, you insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation, Mr. Modi said. In 2011, the Congress government at the Center submitted a note to the Cabinet regarding granting reservations in the name of religion. It was clarified in this note that a part of the 27% reservation given to the OBC community will be removed and given in the name of religion. The Congress's intention is to grab OBC reservation and give it to its special favourites, the Prime Minister asserted.

