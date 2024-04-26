Can Narendra Modi's BJP win in the south?

People here will never vote for Narendra Modi, he can never win in south India, said Mohammad Sarfaraz, a resident of Hyderabad, the joint capital of the south Indian states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “All he knows is to divide Hindus and Muslims.”

The 55-year-old rickshaw driver was expressing his views on Mr. Modi's efforts to make inroads in the region that has historically rejected his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

People want peace. The government should offer peace and not indulge in religious politics, Mr. Sarfaraz said. The National.

As India holds the world's biggest elections, Mr. Modi has taken part in flash rallies in the south of the country.

The southern region of India is made up of five states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The states have a total population of 253 million, according to the latest census. They send 131 parliamentarians out of a total of 543 to the Lok Sabha, or the lower house of parliament.

Mr Modi confidently predicted his ruling BJP party would win 400 seats in a historic landslide. If his prediction comes true, it would be only the second time that a party has won more than 400 seats, after the Indian National Congress – the main opposition to the BJP since 2014 – which won 404 seats in 1984.

But Mr. Modi's goal rests on winning a significant number of seats in southern states, far from the BJP's heartland, in northern and central India.

South India has a strong regional identity, with its own history, culture and languages, and poses a different challenge for the BJP.

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (center), holds the party symbol during a roadshow during an election campaign in Chennai on April 9.

Politics of religion

Mr Modi, who first came to power in 2014 and won again with an even bigger mandate in 2019, has his main base in India's Hindi-speaking and economically poorer.

The BJP has used religious sentiments to consolidate its Hindi-speaking Hindu vote bank in a region rife with religious and caste divides.

But in the south, the BJP's performance was dismal in 2019. It won only 30 seats in the five southern states.

In the southernmost state of Tamil Nadu, a crucial state with 39 seats, the BJP failed to win even a single seat.

For his 2024 campaign, Mr. Modi made ten trips to Tamil Nadu. He also used AI to translate his speeches from Hindi to the regional language Tamil.

But experts predict Mr Modi will still struggle to make inroads in the state, due to his government's divisive policies based on religion.

During the last ten years of rule, the prime minister espoused the cause of Hindutva or the program of Hindu hegemony.

The BJP government banned beef, popular in Kerala, and opposed the wearing of hijab by students in Karnataka.

Standing on a crane behind a large symbol of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Left Democratic Front candidate KJ Shine addresses his supporters as campaigning ends for the second phase of voting in the Indian national elections in Kochi, Kerala, India, Wednesday April 24. 2024. (AP)

Mr Modi has been accused of continuing to exploit religious tensions during his campaign, most recently when he called Muslims “infiltrators”.

While polarization has worked in the Hindi heartland, it has been less effective in South India.

This multi-religious region is home to Hindus, Christians and Muslims who have lived in relative harmony for centuries.

Unlike northern India, where Muslims arrived in invading armies, Islam made its way to the southern coast of India through Arab merchants and traders in the 7th century.

Although it is a deeply religious region, with some of India's largest Hindu temples and the country's oldest mosque, most South Indians consider themselves part of a united Dravidian race and not divided along religious lines.

The BJP has a huge challenge. One reason is that these are not states with Hindutva-led politics. There is no room for BJP ideology,” said V Narayanan, a Chennai-based political analyst. The National.

“The factors that helped him in the North, like religion, are not the problems here.

The equation between minorities, particularly Muslims and Hindus, is very different here: They speak the local language and there is no big cultural divide, he said.

Women queue to vote in the first round of India's national elections in Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. P.A.

Development policy

The five southern states contribute more than 30 percent of India's GDP and are collectively more prosperous than the northern states.

They have higher literacy rates, higher per capita income, better health and higher standards of living.

Left-ruled Kerala, for example, has the highest literacy rate in all of India, with a literacy rate of 94 percent. It had the lowest infant mortality rate at six per 1,000 in 2020 – better than some states in the United States.

Tamil Nadu has the fourth lowest poverty rate at 4.8 percent, while Karnataka's unemployment rate was 2.4 percent – compared to the national average rate of 8 percent in January.

In contrast, northern India, although politically influential, is marked by high rates of unemployment and poverty and performs poorly in terms of health indices.

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has an infant mortality rate of 38 per 1,000 births in 2020. The BJP-ruled state is considered electorally vital, since it sends 80 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha.

Bihar, another politically important electoral state, had 33.7 percent people living in poverty in 2023.

In Mr. Modi's home state of Gujarat, 11.66% of the population lived in multidimensional poverty in 2023, according to government think tank Niti Ayog.

A placard bearing the logo of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party near a polling station during the first phase of voting for the national elections in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Regional festivals

The BJP also has to take on popular regional parties with a long history of success in the south.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK has been in politics since 1949 and won 38 seats in 2019. In Andhra Pradesh, the state's ruling YSR Congress had won 22 out of 25 seats in the 2019 elections.

Kerala has one of the oldest parties, the ruling Communist Party of India, established in 1964. There is also the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, formed in 1982.

Political analyst Mr Narayanan said local parties tend to have a better understanding of the region's issues.

While the BJP has accused the DMK of corruption, Narayanan says it was not seen as a hindrance in the elections in the south.

The South is not a traditional stronghold of the BJP and different parties have been in power and winning, some for more than 50 years. Corruption is the cornerstone of the BJP, but for Tamils ​​it is not a problem, Mr. Narayanan said.

There is a huge level of corruption, but at the same time Tamil Nadu has also developed in terms of human development index. People think it is inevitable that parties will not be corrupt and they don't mind as long as they are given an easy life to grow. »

Updated: April 26, 2024, 4:29 a.m.