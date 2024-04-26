TMC played with lives of young people around 26,000 people who lost their livelihood: PM Modi targets Bengal govt | Kolkata News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for the school job scam and said the livelihood of around 26,000 youth in the state had been lost due to party corruption. Addressing a public meeting in Malda town in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates Khagen Murmu and Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary, PM Modi said, TMC has played with the lives of the youth of Bengal. Around 26,000 people lost their livelihoods due to this massive recruitment fraud. Those who took loans and gave them to the TMC (to find work) are now on the roads. It is the BJP government at the Center which is providing jobs to youth with comprehensive expertise. PM Modi was referring to the Calcutta High Court ordering cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made under the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) recruitment process in sponsored schools and aided by the West Bengal government, earlier this week. . The court also ordered that some of these recruits will have to return the salaries they received along with interest of 12 percent per year. Targeting the TMC government for multiple scams, PM Modi said the people of Bengal are suffering because of its corruption. There was a time when Bengal was an example in terms of social, economic and cultural development. First, the Left Front and then the TMC blocked the development of Bengals. According to the TMC rule, scams worth thousands of rupees are taking place in Bengal. From Sarada Donation Fund to Rose Valley Donation Fund to recruitment and rationing scams, the TMC has indulged in corruption everywhere. Nothing works in Bengal without discount and commission (at the TMC), Modi said. PM Modi continued: TMC does not waste an opportunity to loot people's money. They amassed central funds meant for the development of the people of Bengal. They stopped the implementation of central programs in the state. TMC does not care about people's well-being. They also don’t want Vande Bharat to come to Bengal. TMC has betrayed the trust of women. When the BJP government introduced the triple talaq bill, the TMC opposed the move. TMC remained silent when atrocities against women took place in Malda. He protected those who were responsible for the atrocities committed against women in Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister also said that the TMC and INDI alliance parties can go to any extent depending on their appeasement policy. Their leaders say that if they come to power, they will eliminate the CAA. The law aims to grant citizenship to the people and not to take away citizenship from anyone, Modi said. Meanwhile, he also hit out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax and Rahul Gandhis statement on wealth redistribution. PM Modi claimed that the Congress would impose inheritance tax and continue to exploit people during their life and after their death. He alleged that Congress wants to fill its coffers by imposing higher taxes and not allowing citizens to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children.

