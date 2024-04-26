Bollywood, Narendra Modi and Indian Elections Analyzed After Film Delay

The delayed release of the Indian feature film The Sabarmati report has placed new scrutiny on Bollywood's relationship with the country's political machine, as elections in the world's largest democracy enter their second week.

The political film about the disputed 2002 Gujurat riots was due to be released early next month, right in the middle of the six-week election period, but has been pushed back to August 2. voters go to the polls.

The world's most populous country has an extensive electoral process, which runs until June 1. By June 5, the world will know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a third term – a widely rumored outcome. expected as his tenure at the top enters its second decade.

With Vikrant Massey (12th failure) and directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati report focuses on journalists trying to uncover the cause of the 2002 Sabarmati express train fire, which killed 58 Hindu pilgrims and led to unprecedented clashes between Hindus and Muslims. Modi, then chief minister of the state of Gujarat, where the riots took place, was accused of condoning the violence, alongside members of the police and other government officials. He was cleared of the charges by a special investigation team in 2012. Last year, a BBC documentary on the case, titled India: the Modi questionwas banned in India and sparked protests both domestically and in the United Kingdom.

A trailer for The Sabarmati report (watch it below) was released several weeks ago, but the premiere was then quietly delayed for several months. According to local reports, the producers chose to postpone after being warned of potential conflicts that could arise during the elections over a film that could be seen as a pro-Modi version of the affair. Deadline has contacted the producers for comment.

“It is certainly a wise decision to postpone the release of the film,” said Madhava Prasad, an expert on Indian cinema. Another Bollywood film, titled Jahangir National Universityabout the university harboring multiple tensions, including blocked attempts at screening The Modi question in 2023, would also have been delayed, this time indefinitely. And these delays have extended to Hollywood releases as well. Dev Patel's first film Monkey man, which was seen by many as a veiled criticism of Modi and the BJP, has also had its release date in India pushed back indefinitely, according to reports.

Modi's government took office in 2014 and since then, concerns have been raised both domestically and internationally over its explicit bias against religious minorities, mainly Muslims. Modi used a speech last weekend to claim that the opposition Indian National Congress party proposes to distribute the people's wealth among Muslims if that party is voted to power. But Indian newspapers, including The Hindu, have since proven that these claims were taken out of context from speeches made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh almost 20 years ago. The Indian National Congress has since filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that Modi violated rules that prohibit political candidates from carrying out activities that could escalate religious tensions.

Distort history

Indian actress Adah Sharma speaks at a press conference on “The Kerala Story” in Kolkata, a day after the Supreme Court lifted all bans on the film. Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

THE Sabarmati Report The delay comes as Bollywood's relationship with politics is thrust into the spotlight, following a recent surge in releases and promotions of films that have been accused of stoking communal tensions and distorting history. Microscopic films include Swatantra Veer Savarkar, History of Kerala And Razakar: the silent genocide of Hyderabad.

The first comes from actor-director Randeep Hooda and is about the controversial 1930s Hindu nationalist leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was notoriously opposed to Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent strategies. The real Savarkar was believed to have been of the view that nationality should be based on “unity of thought, religion, language and culture”, frequently comparing the Muslims of India to the Jews of Nazi Germany. He once said publicly: “Indian Muslims are on the whole more likely to identify themselves and their interests with Muslims outside India than Hindus who live next door, such as Jews in Germany.” »

Earlier this month, government-run national television channel Doordarshan drew criticism for airing a controversial film History of Kerala, which follows a group of women from the southern Indian state forced to join the Islamic State. The 2023 publication, initially banned in West Bengal to maintain peace before the ban was lifted across India by the Supreme Court, was presented as being based on a true story and was explicitly promoted by the BJP of Modi. Modi has publicly praised the film and observers have pointed out that Kerala is one of eight states never to have been governed by his party. The Kerala government has consistently criticized the Modi machine for what it sees as nationalist decisions, such as the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, which drew criticism worldwide for being India's first law to explicitly use religion as a criterion for citizenship.

Razakar: the silent genocide of Hyderabad, on the other hand, depicts the violence perpetrated during the rule of the Islamic Nizam in the pre-independence Hyderabad region. Given that it was produced by BJP member Gudur Narayana Reddy, the film also raised eyebrows.

“Contribute to the climate of fear and terror”

“Personally, I doubt that these films directly contribute to electoral success,” Prasad, an expert on Indian cinema, told Deadline. “What they all do, whether big or small, is contribute to the atmosphere of fear and terror in which more and more Indians live today, especially Muslims, who are constantly the target of vicious attacks of all kinds, both physically and physically. symbolic.”

Prasad criticized the 'lapdog' [Indian] media” for giving these films “free publicity”, but said that once released, they “often disappear without a trace after a short time”.

Rather than influencing voters' choices, Sidharth Bhatia, founding editor of The Wire, one of India's few remaining independent newspapers, said the film series “probably confirms people's opinions and biases.” . “Now that there have been so many films, their impact is bound to be diluted,” he added.

Fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan are seen outside his home on his birthday in Mumbai Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The Bollywood film industry has historically counted prominent Muslims among its ranks, including beloved veterans Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan. In a 2015 television interview, Shah Rukh Khan criticized the government, saying: “Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime one can commit as a patriot.” ” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit back, warning him to “remember that if a huge mass of society boycotts his films, he would have to roam the streets like a normal Muslim.”

Khan has remained silent on political issues since his son was arrested for drug offenses several years ago. THE Pathan The star's more recent silence reflects how few Bollywood figures have spoken out against the government over the past decade, with the exception of younger filmmakers like Dibakar Banerjee (Stories of lust, Khosla's nest). In an interview with The Indian Express on Wednesday, Banerjee called the industry an oligarchy controlled by four or five big companies. “It's a struggle between the oligarchy and the state,” said Banerjee, whose film T-shirts was shelved by Netflix – potentially due to the political climate (at the time, Netflix said the issue was a matter of timing). “The oligarchy and the state give too much importance to each other, thereby reducing the space for the number of contradictory things we can express in a dynamic culture,” he added.

With Modi's BJP expected to win a rare third term, the future looks uncertain for free speech in India's beloved film industry.

“Today there are those who mock the powerful, those who try to stay in the safe zone by showing up at important events like the inauguration of the Ram temple and smiling for the cameras, and those who keep quiet, hoping things will change,” Prasad said. “I feel a lot of [industry veterans] are confused because they were so used to operating in an industry where Muslim participation in all departments was a must that they would not have dreamed it would be any other way.

“So internally, these segments will remain if left to their own devices. But will they be left to their own devices? That's the real question.

Deadline has contacted the BJP for comment.