Jokowi injects Hutama Karya with capital of IDR 18.6 trillion for the construction of the Sumatra toll road

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo approved additional state capital participation (PMN) or capital injection for PT Hutama Karya (Persero) worth IDR 18.6 trillion.

This approval is contained in Government Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia Number 18 of 2024 concerning the Addition of the State Capital of the Republic of Indonesia to the Registered Capital of the Company (Persero) PT Hutama Karya.

“The Republic of Indonesia has increased the state's participation in the registered capital of the company (Persero) PT Hutama Karya, whose company status (Persero) is determined based on Government Regulation Number 14 of 1971 regarding the transfer of the form of the company The National Construction Company “Hutama Karya” will become a company (PERSERO)”, we read in article 1 of the copy of the regulations received. Kompas.comFriday (4/26/2024).

“The value of the additional participation in state capital referred to in Article 1 is IDR 18,604,000,000,000.00,” Article 2 states.

Read also : DPR rejects IDR 500 billion state capital injection request for IKN business entities, here is the reason

The regulation stipulates that the additional PMNs will come from the 2024 APBN, as has been reinstated in the details of the APBN.

“This government regulation will come into force on the date of promulgation. It will be promulgated in Jakarta on April 25, 2024,” its statement said.

Based on this regulation, this capital injection is necessary to improve the capital structure and increase the business capacity of the company.

Hutama Karya was tasked with accelerating the construction of toll roads in Sumatra.

“It is necessary to increase the capital participation of the Republic of Indonesia in the registered capital of the company (Persero) PT Hutama Karya, which comes from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, as reinstated in the details of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget for Fiscal Year 2024.”



Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

