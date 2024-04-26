Politics
Are we heading towards ANOTHER European referendum? Polling guru Sir John Curtice says Britain could face another showdown by 2040 with 'very anti-Brexit' Labor voters
Britain is set to hold another referendum on its EU membership, according to a polling guru.
Professor Sir John Curtice highlighted the overwhelmingly anti-Brexit views of Labor voters and younger generations, saying the issue was not settled.
At a think tank event, the prominent psephologist said he “wouldn't be surprised” if the vote was redone by 2040.
The 2016 referendum threatened to tear the country – and the Conservatives – apart as Remain and Leave supporters clashed.
It culminated with a 52 percent to 48 percent Brexit victory, triggering the resignation of David Cameron as prime minister.
But it was not until January 2020, after Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May and won a decisive election victory by pledging to “get Brexit done”, that the UK officially broke its links with the block.
Keir Starmer is now adamant he will not seek a return, despite his push for a second referendum when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.
Keir Starmer is now adamant that he will not seek to return to the party, despite his push for a second referendum when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.
However, speaking at a UK-hosted event at think tank Changing Europe, Sir John said he did not think the 2016 referendum would be more conclusive than the one organized by Harold Wilson in 1975.
Pressed on whether another national vote could take place, he replied: A lot depends on uncertain politics. I wouldn't be surprised if this happens before 2040.
Sir John added: If you look at what has happened to attitudes so far, and if you look at the age profile of attitudes towards Brexit, you can see why.
“A lot will also happen about how our relationship with the EU evolves, to what extent the next Labor government will soften it or not.
“One of the things to realize is that Labor is going to be elected by an electorate that is three-quarters anti-Brexit.”
The Labor vote is almost as anti-Brexit as it was in 2019.”
Sir John said many people thought it was “not unlikely that the Labor government would run into difficulties quite soon” as it would inherit a “terrible, terrible legacy”.
“Then they need to think about ways to retain their voters,” he said.
Many of their voters hope that a Labor government would do something about the EU, which would perhaps be a little more than what Labor currently claims to want to do about the EU.
