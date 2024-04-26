Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for the invitation to the G7 | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit to be held in Italy in June. “I spoke with Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni and sent her my greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation Day today. I thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit in June. We discussed of pursuing the results of #G20India at the G7 We reaffirmed our commitment to deepening our strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said. posted on X. Narendra Modi spoke to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Italy. (Twitter)

“They reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” sources said during the telephone conversation between the two leaders .

The G7 summit will be held in Puglia in Italy from June 13 to 15, 2024. This will take place after the publication of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4. The Group of Seven is a group that includes Italy, Canada, France and Germany. , Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Thursday that India had received an invitation to participate in the G7 summit. “We know that the G7 meeting will take place in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at the moment, it is an issue that is under study and we will know the details. As it happens As we have more details to share with you, we will communicate them to you,” said the MEA spokesperson.

On January 1, 2024, Italy assumes the presidency of the G7 for the seventh time. The Italian presidency will last until December 31, 2024 and will feature a dense program of technical meetings and institutional events across the country.