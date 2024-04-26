Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for the invitation to the G7 | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit to be held in Italy in June. “I spoke with Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni and sent her my greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation Day today. I thanked her for the invitation to the G7 summit in June. We discussed of pursuing the results of #G20India at the G7 We reaffirmed our commitment to deepening our strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said. posted on X.
“They reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” sources said during the telephone conversation between the two leaders .
The G7 summit will be held in Puglia in Italy from June 13 to 15, 2024. This will take place after the publication of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4. The Group of Seven is a group that includes Italy, Canada, France and Germany. , Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.
The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Thursday that India had received an invitation to participate in the G7 summit. “We know that the G7 meeting will take place in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at the moment, it is an issue that is under study and we will know the details. As it happens As we have more details to share with you, we will communicate them to you,” said the MEA spokesperson.
On January 1, 2024, Italy assumes the presidency of the G7 for the seventh time. The Italian presidency will last until December 31, 2024 and will feature a dense program of technical meetings and institutional events across the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-speaks-to-italian-counterpart-giorgia-meloni-thanks-for-g7-invite-101714061620914.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks for the invitation to the G7 | Latest news India
- Denmark's strategic move to lead global quantum innovation
- Get tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! DW 04/26/2024
- Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90
- Sustainable Femtech Network releases sustainability report
- President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
- Racers collect several awards during the MVC tennis banquet
- Wall Street collapses after discouraging economic data, as Meta sinks
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Belagavi on Sunday
- Are we heading towards ANOTHER European referendum? Polling guru Sir John Curtice says Britain could face another showdown by 2040 with 'very anti-Brexit' Labor voters
- Jokowi injects Hutama Karya with capital of IDR 18.6 trillion for the construction of the Sumatra toll road
- Why was an adult festival in South Korea cancelled last minute? #Shorts #SouthKorea #BBCNews