True Believer Lord Frost's Oddly Fascinating Perspective on Brexit

Committee chairman and Labor MP Liam Byrne presented Lord Frost with a raft of evidence that would surely convince anyone without some sort of ideological entrenchment that Brexit has really gone wrong.

However, Lord Frost was having none of it.

As is usual among Brexiteers, his testimony indeed seemed very apologetic.

A change of administration in the United States has been cited as one reason for the failure to secure a much-vaunted transatlantic trade deal and miss the key target of 80% of UK trade being covered through free trade agreements falls short of the key objective. However, a return of Donald Trump to the US presidency could help, according to Lord Frost, although the former chief Brexit negotiator admitted he could not be sure.

It is apparently not appropriate to extrapolate pre-Brexit growth in goods exports to the post-departure period to determine where the UK would be if it had not left the European Union, says Lord Frost .

When told that Brexit had led to small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in high-growth sectors, withdrawing from export markets, Lord Frost said: Much of the evidence is of course anecdotal rather than reliable .

And, oh, Lord Frost doesn't accept the Office for Budget Responsibilities' independent assessment that the cost of Brexit to the UK is around 4% of gross domestic product.

This view of the OBR was underlined by OBR Chairman Richard Hughes when he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg show on Sunday last spring: “We think that in the long term , this will reduce our overall production by around 4% compared to what we would have done if we had remained in the EU. .

Sections of Lord Frost's testimony closely matched that given to the same committee by the Secretary of State for Business and Commerce, Kemi Badenoch, in January.

However, while he did not want to diminish Ms Badenoch's enthusiasm for Brexit, Lord Frost's passion for the cause seemed much greater.

Mr Byrne kicked off the questions in Tuesday's session on export-led growth by asking Lord Frost: Are you happy with the way trade has progressed since Brexit?

No prizes for guessing the answer.

Lord Frost, presenting himself as a true believer, replied: Yes, I think that is the short answer, because I think everyone who predicted a radical change in our commerce and a dramatic turn for the worse was wrong.

And even when he admitted that Brexit had damaged Britain's export volumes, he was completely unrepentant.

Mr Byrne argued to Lord Frost that goods exports to Europe between 2014 and 2018 had increased by almost 3% (taking the average annual increase) and that obviously if goods exports had continued to grow at this level from 2021, for example, we would have Additional merchandise exports to Europe amounted to around $54 billion.

The committee chair added: This appears to offset the gains that have been made on free trade agreements, which in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the CPTPP (the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Partnership transpacific) amount to approximately 784 million. This is therefore an order of magnitude lower than what our exports of goods could have been if they had continued to grow at the rate before Brexit.

Lord Frost remained completely calm in the face of these two extremely different figures, which surely highlight the madness of Brexit.

He said: Well, I think we've all become aware over the last few years of the risks of simply extrapolating from previous trends. And your reference period is when we were still coming out of the financial crash. These numbers are all extremely sensitive to the base years you choose.

I repeat, I would say and to be clear about this, I think there has been a very small effect of leaving the single market and the customs union on our trade in goods, perhaps 2%, maybe 3% – but trade in services has increased considerably, let's not forget that this represents about half of our trade and, secondly, trade and growth are not the same thing.

Lord Frost added: And I disagree with those who say that there is a mechanical relationship between openness, between exports, between trade levels and growth, and I think that in recent years l 'have confirmed.

It was becoming clear, as might be expected, that Lord Frost was not going to admit that Brexit was harming the British economy to the extent that the OBR and other experts claim, although it may – be interesting that he conceded the trade in goods. had been affected to some extent.

Mr Byrne then asked Lord Frost if he thought that, if the supply-side reforms suggested by the former chief Brexit negotiator were implemented, it would capitalize on the freedoms we now have outside the EU.

The peer replied: Yes. And as I said, my view is still that leaving the single market and the customs union has had a very slight impact, but that should be well offset by the ability to implement structural reforms in the interior sector.

Unfortunately, we haven't done as much as I would like, but if you look at our record of productivity growth over the last two decades, it has gotten progressively worse. This is because our national economy has clogged its arteries and we need to liberalize, reform and do many things to bring growth back. It is now in our hands.

When asked if there were any particular things he would put at the top of his long list of proposed reforms, Lord Frost replied: Where do I begin? Of course, a lot of these things are a mixture of what would have been purely domestic policy and European policy. I would definitely put today's version of net zero emissions and high energy costs at the top of that list. I would like to see a lot more house building and a change in planning regulations. I think we need to change our economic model more broadly so that it is less dependent on immigration and, of course, we need to cut taxes and spending, because there is no future for the country in as a high-tax, high-spending social democratic economy. .

It was difficult to see how Brexit related to much of the ideology set out by Lord Frost.

He spoke quite generally about the fact that labor law, environmental law and spatial planning law have been influenced by EU regulations and doctrines.

The arguments made by Lord Frost in favor of Brexit could have been made with real conviction, but they were, to say the least, monumentally unconvincing.