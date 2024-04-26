Delhi High Court to hear plea to disqualify PM Modi from April 29 elections





The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday, April 29 the petition seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for six years for allegedly seeking votes for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of Hindu and Sikh deities and places of worship. The plea was presented by Anand S Jondhale, lawyer by profession. Justice Sachin Datta, who was scheduled to hear the case, was not sitting today as he was sitting in the UAPA court. Jondhale has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify the Prime Minister from elections for six years under the Representation of Peoples Act. Another directive is being sought to prevent him from seeking votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship. The petitioner was aggrieved by Prime Minister Modi's speech on April 9 in Uttar Pradesh. Jondhale maintained that the Prime Minister not only sought votes in the name of Hindu and Sikh deities and their places of worship, but also made comments against opposing political parties as being pro-Muslim. Jondhale's complaint to the ECI stated that PM Modi had claimed to have built the Ram temple, developed the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and brought back the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. The plea contends that it is expedient, in the interest of fair elections, on the part of the ECI to take immediate action against the Prime Minister, since the voting date for the Lok Sabha elections is approaching very quickly. The petitioner further contends that respondent No.2 (Prime Minister Modi) is about to deliver the same infringing speech all over India while traveling in Government of India planes and helicopters, the plea states. Jondhale maintained that the Prime Minister's speeches have the potential to create hatred among voters on the basis of caste and religion. Accordingly, he seeks action against the Prime Minister in accordance with the model code of conduct. He filed a complaint earlier this month before the ECI to register an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code and to disqualify him from elections for six years under the law on the Representation of the People of 1951., with immediate effect. However, Jondhale claimed that so far no action has been taken by the ECI in the matter. Title: Anand S Jondhale v. Shri Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner of India and Anr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livelaw.in/high-court/delhi-high-court/narendra-modi-pm-disqualify-elections-seek-vote-in-name-of-god-model-code-of-conduct-256181 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos