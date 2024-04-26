BJP alliance in Maharashtra pins hopes on PM's charisma





As Maharashtra braces for the eight-seat election storm in the second phase on Friday, with three more phases of polling next month, the BJP and its allies are counting on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to at least retain the result of the last elections. While the splinter factions of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fail to eclipse the formidable presence of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, the BJP-led alliance is banking on star power of Modi to maintain his bastion. The desperation is palpable as candidates from all camps, including those from Shindes Sena and Ajit Pawars' NCP, eagerly seek the endorsement of not only Modi but also Home Minister Amit Shah. An eye on all seats

BJP leaders in the state aim to retain the 41 seats that the party won alongside the then undivided Shiv Sena in the 2019 elections. The BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena 18. The BJP leadership hoped that the split between the Shiv Sena and the NCP would further strengthen the BJP's position in the state, potentially allowing them to win at least 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. . However, according to party workers, after the first phase of polling, the BJP leadership is feeling anxious about its initial plan as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress have presented a stiff challenge. With a revised strategy, the BJP and its allies are leaning heavily on Modis' campaign efforts. In the first phase, PM Modi held three rallies for five seats, and in the second phase, he addressed two rallies for eight seats. The BJP was hoping that former Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who joined the BJP, would help garner massive support for the party and its allies in Marathwada. However, PM Modi had to campaign even in Nanded, Chavan's hometown and stronghold. Bombay Competition

In the upcoming third phase, seven constituencies in the sugar belt along with four others will go to polls. Given Sharad Pawars' influence in the region, BJP leaders are eager to organize as many rallies as possible for Prime Minister Modi, including in Baramati constituency where Ajit Pawars' wife Sunetra , is fighting against Sharad Pawars' daughter Supriya. The final phase of elections on May 20 will cover all constituencies of Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The stakes are particularly high for Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as this will be the first election after the vertical split in the Sena. The Lok Sabha results in Mumbai will not only determine the fate of the assembly results in the financial capital but will also decide who will control the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The BJP is keen to diminish the influence of the Uddhavs in Mumbai and sees Prime Minister Modi as the only key figure to challenge the Sena in the city. SHARE Copy link

Published on April 25, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/elections/bjp-alliance-in-maharashtra-pins-hopes-on-pms-charisma/article68106331.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

