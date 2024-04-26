Antony Blinken alarmed by Xi Jinping's support for Russia during US-China talks





At a recent meeting in Beijing, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has expressed concerns over China's support for the Russian military, which could strain ongoing efforts to repair relations between the two countries. What happened: Blinken, during a five and a half hour discussion with China's top diplomat Wang Yihighlighted the issue of China's support for the Russian military, among other controversial topics, Reuters reported. The secretary of state addressed concerns about the PRC's support for Russia's defense industrial base, the US State Department spokesperson said. Matthew Millerreferring to the People's Republic of China (PRC). Despite its limitless partnership with Moscow, China has refrained from supplying weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine. However, U.S. officials warn that Chinese companies are helping the arms industry, which could endanger broader bilateral relations. Underlining the escalation of tensions, shortly before Blinkens' arrival in China on Wednesday, the American president Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill. The bill included $8 billion to counter China's military capabilities, substantial aid for Taiwan's defense and $61 billion for Ukraine. Wang stressed that the United States should not encroach on red lines regarding sovereignty, security and development interests, referring to Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea. Blinken expected to have brief meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping. Before Friday's discussions, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration is keeping all options open in response to China's excess industrial capacity. See also: Trump's niece says ex-president could see potential imprisonment as opportunity: Donald faces real-time consequences of his transgressions Why is this important: The United States is speaking out more and more clearly about China's role in Russian military activities. Earlier this month, Blinken suggested imposing sanctions on Chinese banks for their alleged support of Russia's war in Ukraine. The move was seen as a clear indication of growing US concerns over China's involvement in the conflict. Meanwhile, the European Union has also criticized China's support for Russia. The EU's top diplomat in Asia, Nicolas Kvarnströmrecently warned Beijing that its continued support for Russia poses a major obstacle to improving relations between the EU and China. Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts to Tucker Carlson Saying There's Tons of Evidence Aliens Live Among Us: With 6,000 Satellites Orbiting Earth, I Think I'd Know Image via Shutterstock Conceived by

Kaustubh Bagalkote

