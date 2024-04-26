Politics
Like the German president, I love a good kebab. Getting closer to autocrats like Erdoan is less so | Fatma Aydemir
NOTAzis eat kebabs in secret, that has to be one of the stupidest slogans I've seen in German protests against the extreme right. Yes, the kebab's popularity in Germany became something of a symbol of Turkish labor migration after World War II. And yes, the Nazis are hungry too. So what? If the consumption of ethnic minority food was truly an obstacle to the ideology of white supremacy, Germans would either already be starving or they would not be voting for Alternative fr Deutschland (AfD). Neither is the case: the kebab is the second most popular fast food among the Germans, and according to polls, the AfD second most popular political party.
However, for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, promoting kebab consumption seems to be a sign of cosmopolitanism. So his team thought it was a good idea to send him to Turkey with a whole skewer of meat as part of a program official visit this weekthe first by a German president in 10 years.
Bilateral relations may be fragile, but Turkey remains a highly strategic partner in the European Union's 2016 deal on financial aid for refugees (for which Steinmeier thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Wednesday) despite recent reports on the situation. addresses unsustainability and the lack of transparency around the 6 billion paid to the Turkish state to prevent refugees from fleeing to EU territory.
Turkey is also the country of origin of the largest diaspora living in Germany, comprising around 3 million people, now in the second, third or fourth generation.
One of them is Arif Kele, owner of a Berlin snack bar, who accompanied Steinmeier to Istanbul this week and served guests at a reception directly from his rotisserie. In many cultural contexts, 60 kg of meat would not necessarily be the worst gift a guest could give at a party. Especially not in this economy. But Steinmeier's speech expressing gratitude to the Turks who introduced the German national dish in the 1960s, and his clumsy photo with a large knife, upset many Turkish-Germans, who felt that their community's achievements had been degraded and reduced to an affordable snack. Not me.
I am the daughter of small business owners of Turkish and Kurdish descent. Even if in my case it is not skewers but simply plain bread, I will never feel shame or anger at the fact that my mother served food to the Germans and thus provided us with a fairly comfortable life. Yes, the Turkish-Germans also invented the BioNTech vaccine against Covid. But my parents didn't do it, and neither did I. Why would I be proud of what someone else did, instead of celebrating the working class heroes who raised and nurtured me?
Not only do small businesses such as kebab shops still offer the most accessible opportunity for social mobility for many people with immigrant backgrounds in Germany, but they are also places in which they sometimes risk being physically attacked.. It is no coincidence that the nine people murdered by the neo-Nazi terrorist organization NSU between 2000 and 2006 were working small business owners, visibly people of color, easily found at their kebab stands or in their workshops sewing.
The Dnermorde (Dner Kebab) was the racist term used by the German media for these horrific incidents, until the neo-Nazi murderers were unmasked.
Of course, like many other current and historical facts, this was not part of the pleasant sandwich spectacle presented by Steinmeier during his trip to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and the modern Turkish republic. It is ironic that Steinmeier met with Erdoan in Ankara on the same day that the Armenian genocide, which the Germans and Turks collaborated in 1915, is traditionally commemorated. It is not surprising that this was not mentioned during their meeting, since the genocide is still actively denied by the Turkish state. Germany finally recognized the genocide in 2016, but Turkish nationalists in the diaspora regularly succeed in preventing the construction of memorials in public spaces, as they have done last year in Cologne.
It's hard to deny that a majority of the Turkish diaspora in Germany are quite conservative, regardless of generation, and support an autocratic government in a country where they only go on vacation. Since the beginning of the German campaign to recruit migrant workers from Turkey in 1961, the German state has strongly supported fundamentalist and right-wing immigrant associations, initially as part of a attempt to weaken the left during the Cold War. The result is very well organized structure Turkish ultranationalists in Germany, and serious conflicts with other ethnic minorities, as well as with dissidents who emigrated from Turkey to escape political repression.
I have to say that I really like a kebab, when it's done well. And this is especially the case when it is served by Kurdish chefs in stores disguised as Turkish for both marketing and security reasons. Yes, there is also a huge security problem for Kurds in Europe, as recently attacks on Kurdish families in Belgium by what we call Gray Wolves showed. In fact, Steinmeier's diplomacy could easily have led to a frank and useful discussion about the Turkish states. political repression of the Kurds, if Germany had not already been there for decades accomplice to persecution Kurdish militants and extradite them to Turkey.
The problem with domestic diplomacy is not really the supposedly insulting fast food references or stereotypes. It is the cynicism with which a 60 kg skewer of meat is presented as a tantalizing symbol of a true German-Turkish friendship, while obscuring the true nature of this morally disreputable, albeit pragmatic, display of unity.
-
Fatma Aydemir is an author, novelist, playwright and Guardian Europe columnist based in Berlin.
-
